Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Leads 20-State Coalition Opposing Biden Administration Rule Requiring States to Reach Net-Zero Highway Emissions

Way to go Cameron! Stand up to idiocy! Democrats pushing the “climate change” hoax are destroying Kentucky’s energy industry and jobs. Beshear has let it happen. I challenge any fool who supports climate change to name one study that has proven man-made climate change. (It’s a trick question. There isn’t one.) Any politician who supports this lunacy should be voted out.
Biden is a joke for a president Trump made us petroleum independent and all Biden has done is destroy the country by pushing for a non petroleum world way to go Mr Cameron...You will make a great governor you sure have my vote....!!!!!!
once again my personal thoughts of this guy is so low that he really doesn't even deserve a comment however thinking of the future of our country and the future of our children and grandchildren and great grandchildren after that climate change is real and we do need to do something about the greenhouse gases that we are producing and destroying the environment with so not only is this guy a non-environmentalist he also doesn't care about the future of our children but of course that shows anyway once again a sad Republican 😔
Comments / 119