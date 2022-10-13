WEBCAST: UCF YDSA hosts annual clothing drive, supports students with gender-affirming clothing - 10/13/2022

Read full article on original website
UCF Festival Del Barrio honors Hispanic Heritage Month
Festival Del Barrio was held for the first time in the Academic Village Courtyard Tuesday night to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. “A lot of people don’t know what countries are involved in Hispanic Heritage Month or don’t know a lot about their cultures or anything,” Isabella Bruna, a junior majoring in advertising/public relations, said. “I think this event gives every country a good opportunity to make themselves known and allows students to get to know a little more about each one.”
UCF students celebrate LGBT History Month with 'First Pride Was A Riot' event
The Multicultural Student Center opened up LGBT History Month with its ‘Frist Pride was a Riot’ event at Memory Mall Tuesday night. Pride Director Ailed Sanchez had the idea to make the event 70s themed to showcase the different eras of pride and honor 50 plus years of pride parades.
LIFE at UCF: Learning program shapes lifelong education
The Learning Institute for Elders at UCF not only provides educational opportunities for older adults, but for one member, it also allows her to share a passion for learning with her granddaughters. Debby Parkinson is a member of LIFE at UCF, the Learning Institute for Elders. LIFE at UCF provides...
Virginia Perwin: The inspiring life of a UCF record setter
After making history at 85-years-old, Virginia Perwin shared her story after becoming the oldest person to receive a master's degree at UCF. Perwin has dedicated a lot of her life to learning. Along the way, she has set many goals to achieve. The latest one she accomplished was receiving her second master’s degree in teaching English as a second or foreign language, also known as TESOL.
NEWSCAST: UCF reflects on the impact of House Bill 7 - 10/14/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication’s Film and Mass Media Department’s Journalism Program. The show is a student produced, faculty advised, venture. Anchors: Keri Cercy, Allegra Montesano, Kyle DeWitt, Riley Sheppard. Producer: Emily McMinn. Associate Producer: Ericka Brockish. For the latest news...
Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian
Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
Florida's gas tax relief lowers fuel prices, helps some UCF students financially
Florida drivers see a sharp decrease in gas prices after the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act went into effect. Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Petroleum Marketers, said that the Florida fuel tax relief was enacted on Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at midnight and will reduce the state’s gas tax.
UCF women’s soccer defeats Cincinnati to win third straight game
UCF women’s soccer extended its winning streak to three at home Thursday afternoon with a 4-0 win over Cincinnati, with fifth-year forward Kristen Scott breaking UCF records with her 29th and 30th career goals. “We put up four goals today; just all-around great performance by everybody,” UCF head coach...
UCF football offense puts up astronomical numbers in Space Game
In its largest victory ever, UCF routed Temple 70-13 and accumulated 737 yards of offense in the Space Game Thursday. “This is what we're looking for, this is what I think this offense is capable of,” senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee said in a postgame press conference. Plumlee was...
UCF football remains valorous in the face of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian, a category four storm, made landfall on Sept. 28, bringing Knight Nation to a standstill. Just two days later on Sept. 30, UCF football announced for the second time that the AAC opener vs SMU would be rescheduled. The Knights were unable to practice before their big game,...
