iHeartRadio partners with Mechanics Bank for 4th annual homeless campaign to benefit 8 local charities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Galion teacher and community member recognized at Ohio School Boards conference
GALION – The Galion City Schools Board of Education nominated Instrumental Music teacher Luke Warkall and community member and school volunteer Brian Treisch for awards at the Ohio School Board Association Central Region Fall Conference held Sept. 21. Warkfall was nominated for the Exemplary School Employee Award for his...
richlandsource.com
Senior power: February meeting leads to October success for Clear Fork vs. Shelby
BELLVILLE -- The seeds of Clear Fork's 61-19 win over Shelby on a cool Friday night in the valley were planted during a winter meeting of the team's seniors nearly eight months ago. Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll met in February with the 14 seniors to discuss the team's goals...
richlandsource.com
Ready, set, hike: Mansfield City Council to consider new water-rate increases
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield residents went 17 years without a water rate increase before City Council approved a series of annual rate hikes that began in 2021. Two years into those increases -- which Mayor Tim Theaker said were needed to pay for a $35 million water treatment plant and to maintain the city's aging water distribution system -- the administration has its hand out again.
richlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Mansfield posts stop sign on Mt. Vernon's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Mt. Vernon's offense 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Holmes sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming New Philadelphia
West Holmes rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 60-7 win over New Philadelphia in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over New Philadelphia after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
ODOT Construction updates and county road closures for next week
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. According to county engineer Adam Gove, Ganges-Five Points Road, between Bricker Rd and Amoy-Ganges Rd in Franklin Township, will be closed Monday, October 17, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair
Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: New Albany weathers scare to dispatch Pickerington North
New Albany found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Pickerington North 16-15 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Galion roars to big win over Pleasant
Galion's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Pleasant 44-21 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Galion a 14-7 lead over Pleasant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Utica topples Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Utica spurred past Johnstown Northridge 28-14 during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
richlandsource.com
Dorothy Mae Silavent
Dorothy Mae Silavent, 89, of Galion, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Dorothy was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 10, 1933, to the late Wiley Cochran Sr. and Gertrude (Robinson) Cochran. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Silavent as a...
richlandsource.com
George Frederick Diez
George Frederick Diez of Mansfield passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 90. To plant a tree in memory of George Diez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover explodes past Uniontown Green
North Canton Hoover scored early and often to roll over Uniontown Green 50-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-13 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Richard Dale Jones
Richard Dale Jones, 75, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Comments / 0