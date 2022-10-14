ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’

By Jade Moreau
KPLC TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
LEESVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Leesville, LA
Vernon Parish, LA
Government
Iberia Parish, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Iberia Parish, LA
Government
County
Iberia Parish, LA
State
Alabama State
County
Vernon Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Lines#Crime#The Vernon Parish Sheriff#The Swla Law Center
Natchitoches Times

Is your name on list of those owed money?

Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
L'Observateur

Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy