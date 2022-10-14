Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’

Read full article on original website
Related
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge Parish could soon be getting a specialized court for military veterans
It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law. An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance. A pair of judges...
Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
kalb.com
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
Unintended consequences: Louisiana project highlights unknowns around carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight News. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
Natchitoches Times
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Belle Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
Comments / 0