Lanny J. Burr, 62 of Syracuse, NE
Lanny J. Burr, age 62 of Syracuse, NE passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lanny John Burr was born on January 25, 1960, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Robert A. and Ruth Ann (Heng) Burr. He graduated from Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School with the Class of 1978. He farmed with his Dad and brother, and was a member of Young Farmers. He later attended Peru State College from 1985 to 1987 where he received a degree in Accounting. He passed the exam to become a Certified Public Accountant in 1987.
Julie K. Irwin
Julie K. Irwin, 62, of Beatrice passed away on October 13, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born January 21, 1960 at Burbank, California. After school she moved to Wyoming in 1979. There Julie met the love of her life, Lane Irwin. They spent the next 36 years together, Lane passed away in 2015. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, crafting, playing video games with her best friend Wendy Zerbee, and spending time with her family.
New fitness center opens at Johnson County Central
TECUMSEH – Gov. Pete Ricketts and famed fitness icon Jake Steinfeld cut a ribbon Friday morning for the opening of a new fitness center at Johnson County Central in Tecumseh. The middle school was one of three selected in Nebraska for demonstrating leadership in getting and staying fit. Gothenburg...
Huskers Win Ninth Straight in Sweep of Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team took care of business with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Northwestern on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in front of a crowd of 8,175. The Huskers (16-1, 8-0 Big Ten) won their ninth match in a row and...
Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls
BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
Huskers fall despite Palmer's career day
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Despite a career night by Trey Palmer, the Nebraska football team had had its comeback bid fall short against Purdue. Aidan O’Connell matched Palmer’s performance, leading the Boilermakers to a 43-37 win over the Huskers. Purdue scored the opening 10 points, but Nebraska...
Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of NW 50th St. According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued, but a dog was later found deceased. LFR said the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.
