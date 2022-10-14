ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho counties report increase in requests for absentee ballots for general election

Elections officials in some Idaho counties say interest in absentee voting is increasing ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.  In Canyon County, for instance, elections officials have already sent out more 13,971 absentee ballots, elections supervisor Haley Hicks said in a telephone interview. That’s more than the 13,924 absentee ballots Canyon County elections sent […] The post Idaho counties report increase in requests for absentee ballots for general election appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
