Watch: Valley boxer Vic Toney takes WBF title by TKO
Vic Toney (6-2-1) faced off against Sam Wilderhaus (5-2-0) for a vacant belt.
Blowout: Bowerston Conotton Valley delivers statement win over Steubenville Catholic Central
Bowerston Conotton Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Steubenville Catholic Central 28-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Highlights: Warren Harding vs. Chaney
Warren Harding (2-6) will travel to Austintown Fitch for their regular season finale. Chaney (7-1) will host Youngstown East.
Highlights: Howland vs. Canfield
Howland (2-6) will visit University School in week 10. Canfield (6-1) will host Boardman in the regular season finale.
YSU football outlasts Indiana State in shootout
In a back-and-forth game with 90 combined points score, Youngstown State came out on top over Indiana State 48-40.
Williams’ historic night paces Fitch past Boardman
Boardman (4-5) will visit Canfield in their regular season finale. Austintown Fitch (8-1) will play host to Warren Harding.
Massillon Jackson snatches victory over Canton Central Catholic
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Massillon Jackson nipped Canton Central Catholic 21-14 at Massillon Jackson High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Canton Central Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Massillon Jackson at the end of the first quarter.
North Canton Hoover explodes past Uniontown Green
North Canton Hoover scored early and often to roll over Uniontown Green 50-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-13 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.
Community stands behind Youngstown coach despite recent conviction
Randy Triplett is a coach for the Youngstown Little Bears.
Highlight: Vaughn finds Perry for TD pass
The Falcons carried a 21-7 lead into the half in part because of a touchdown pass from quarterback DeShawn Vaughn to Dom Perry.
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair
Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
Navarre Fairless triggers avalanche over Wooster Triway
Navarre Fairless' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-21 win over Wooster Triway in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 21-0 lead over Wooster Triway.
Highlights: Youngstown East vs. Ursuline
Youngstown East (0-8) will visit Chaney next week in the regular season finale. Ursuline (6-2) will host Cardinal Mooney.
WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
West Holmes sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming New Philadelphia
West Holmes rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 60-7 win over New Philadelphia in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over New Philadelphia after the first quarter.
Hohman carries Grove City by Sharpsville
Hunter Hohman threw for three touchdowns in Grove City's victory.
South Range puts up 66 in blowout win
Lakeview (3-5) will have their regular-season finale next week at home against Jefferson. South Range (8-0) will visit Hubbard.
Dave Sess celebrating 25 years of ‘consistent, credible’ work at WKBN
Dave Sess has been a fixture on the WKBN 27 First News desk since 1998. Now, he's celebrating 25 years of anchoring and reporting.
Manufacturing networking opportunity in Youngstown
From 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown they will have plant tours, food trucks, open interviews, and arts and crafts activities.
