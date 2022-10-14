ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 NYPD officers injured after being struck by car in Bronx

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

2 NYPD officers, suspect injured after getting hit by car in the Bronx 00:25

NEW YORK -- Two police officers and a suspect were hurt when they were hit by a car in the Bronx on Thursday night.

It happened right outside a Target store on West 225th Street in the Kingsbridge section of the borough.

The NYPD said the officers were running after a suspect accused of shoplifting at the Target when they were struck.

The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The driver stayed at the scene.

