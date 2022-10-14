2 NYPD officers injured after being struck by car in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Two police officers and a suspect were hurt when they were hit by a car in the Bronx on Thursday night.
It happened right outside a Target store on West 225th Street in the Kingsbridge section of the borough.
The NYPD said the officers were running after a suspect accused of shoplifting at the Target when they were struck.
The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.
The driver stayed at the scene.
