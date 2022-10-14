Both the Colorado Department of Corrections and the State Patrol are understaffed? And yet the State of Colorado has refunded $750.00 to Coloradans? What is going on with our Democrat-dominated state government? Why is government failing to meet its obligations but sending a tax refund back to the people? Maybe something needs to change politically in Colorado. Election Day is only days away, folks!
it's time for a change colorado. we have had democrats in office for way to long and it shows. drugs, crime and filth have spread across our great state and we need someone who will clean it up. just drive down the valley highway and look at the trash, go down an alley in Denver and look at the trash. drive down any street in any town and see the homeless and drug addicts that have now called colorado home. a once beautiful state is now a pit hole from one side to the next. its time for a change and see if we can clean our great state up.
I say it doesn't matter who gets it if there not crooked when they get in the will be when they get out just saying 🤣😂😂😅😊☺️😉😝
