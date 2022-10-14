(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The Orlando Magic's first overall pick Paolo Banchero led his team against an unfamiliar group in the Cavaliers, who were without most of their main starters. Orlando's offense flowed through the rookie Banchero, who finished the game in 17 points on 50% shooting from the field. The Magic shut it down on the defensive end of the floor down the stretch to secure a 114-108 win in the final preseason game of the year.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO