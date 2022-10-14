ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall Of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter Dead At 69

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter, who spent his career with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, was a World Series champion, National League Cy Young Award winner, four-time NL Rolaids Relief Man, six-time All-Star and five-time NL saves leader, as well as the fourth MLB relief pitcher to be inducted at Cooperstown during his 2006 enshrinement.
MLB
Guardians Walk off Yankees In Dramatic Fashion Win 6-5 Now Lead ALDS 2-1

CLEVELAND, OH--- Ladies and Gentleman the Cleveland Guardians walked off the Yankees to take a 2-1 lead in the ALDS. Oscar Gonzalez was once again the hero in the bottom of the 9th inning. The Guardians showed early in the game this was going to be a dog fight, forcing New York starter Luis Severino to throw 50+ pitches through the first 2 innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
Magic Edge Past Cavaliers in Preseason Clash 114-108

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The Orlando Magic's first overall pick Paolo Banchero led his team against an unfamiliar group in the Cavaliers, who were without most of their main starters. Orlando's offense flowed through the rookie Banchero, who finished the game in 17 points on 50% shooting from the field. The Magic shut it down on the defensive end of the floor down the stretch to secure a 114-108 win in the final preseason game of the year.
ORLANDO, FL
