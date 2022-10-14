Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Take a seat: Toledo Waite owns Toledo Woodward in huge victory
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Waite turned out the lights on Toledo Woodward 40-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-8 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Absolutely nothing: Toledo Central Catholic drops a goose egg on Fremont Ross
An electrician would've been needed to get Fremont Ross on the scoreboard because Toledo Central Catholic wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Fremont Ross faced off on October 15, 2021 at Fremont Ross...
Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
Defiance Tinora rides to cruise-control win over Edgerton
Defiance Tinora scored early and often to roll over Edgerton 31-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Defiance Tinora opened with a 17-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.
Razor thin: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns tough verdict over Tiffin Calvert
With little to no wiggle room, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon nosed past Tiffin Calvert 21-18 on October 14 in Ohio football. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Tiffin Calvert 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title
HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
'He is just awesome' | Sylvania youth tackles challenge of playing football deaf
SYLVANIA, Ohio — When it comes to the sport of football, communication is as dependent on success as anything. Yet, what if you took away the ability to hear?. That's the reality for Sylvania 6th grader DeAngelo Brown, who is deaf, yet continues to thrive in his first year of football.
Hicksville thwarts Sherwood Fairview's quest
Sherwood Fairview was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Hicksville prevailed 28-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hicksville darted in front of Sherwood Fairview 14-13 to begin the second quarter.
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro
Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
Kent State vs Toledo Prediction, Game Preview
Kent State vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Kent State (2-4), Toledo (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kent...
High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022
DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
Driver dead after crash on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Maumee on Sunday night. Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) near Key and White Streets before the crash.
Toledo Runs Past 13 Nationally Ranked Programs at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – The Toledo women's cross country team finished 12th in the Women's 6K Championship race of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisc. on Friday morning. The Rockets defeated 13 of the top women's programs in the country in their first 6K race of the season. Sophomore Joy Chirchir led the way with a 35th-place finish in the Pre-Nationals meet.
Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule
Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
Postal worker holdup leads to arrests of group involved in muscle car theft ring
DETROIT — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records. For one Ohio-based theft ring,...
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
