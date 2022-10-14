ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Take a seat: Toledo Waite owns Toledo Woodward in huge victory

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Waite turned out the lights on Toledo Woodward 40-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-8 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
TIFFIN, OH
Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title

HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
TEKONSHA, MI
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
TOLEDO, OH
Hicksville thwarts Sherwood Fairview's quest

Sherwood Fairview was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Hicksville prevailed 28-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hicksville darted in front of Sherwood Fairview 14-13 to begin the second quarter.
HICKSVILLE, OH
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro

Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
SPRINGBORO, OH
Kent State vs Toledo Prediction, Game Preview

Kent State vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Kent State (2-4), Toledo (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Kent...
TOLEDO, OH
High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022

DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
DELTA, OH
Toledo Runs Past 13 Nationally Ranked Programs at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

MADISON, Wisc. – The Toledo women's cross country team finished 12th in the Women's 6K Championship race of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisc. on Friday morning. The Rockets defeated 13 of the top women's programs in the country in their first 6K race of the season. Sophomore Joy Chirchir led the way with a 35th-place finish in the Pre-Nationals meet.
TOLEDO, OH
Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule

Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
TOLEDO, OH

