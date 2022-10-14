Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: CIF-SS Volleyball Brackets Released
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have the CIF-SS volleyball playoff brackets when they’re released, sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. The four playoff teams from the Moore League will be Lakewood, Wilson, Millikan, and Long Beach Poly in Division 1 and Division 3, and St. Anthony and others will hope for an at-large bid. Lakewood will play Wednesday in Division 1 while the other divisions will have wild cards Tuesday, first round Thursday, and second round Saturday.
Long Beach State Women’s Soccer Stays Atop Big West Conference With Win
LBSU (6-4-5, 5-0-2) is in first place in the Big West, three points clear of second-place teams Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton. “This was inevitable,” LBSU forward Lena Silano said of the offensive rhythm her team has cultivated. Silano scored her 13th and 14 goals of the season in the win. It’s her fourth multi-goal effort of the season and fifth goal of the week.
FEATURE: Long Beach Poly Girls’ Volleyball Supporting JoJo Fuamatu After Loss Of Her Father
The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Cabrillo Football
The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs. Cal State Northridge, NCAA Women’s Soccer
The562's coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562's coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club.
JUCO Football: Watson’s 4 TDs Lead LBCC Over Ventura College
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Long Beach City College (4-2, 1-0) dominated their conference opener for about 55 minutes on Saturday night, but still had to battle to the final whistle in order to secure a 33-26 victory over Ventura College (4-2, 0-1).
Football: Millikan Pulls Away Late To Beat Compton
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. This season has been full of distractions for Millikan as the Rams have forfeit games and played without their head coach, starting quarterback and star receiver multiple times this year. The Homecoming and Senior...
Football: Wilson Upsets Jordan On The Road
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson understood the assignment heading into Friday night’s Moore League contest at Jordan. If the Bruins wanted to keep...
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Jordan, Football
The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football vs Cabrillo, Millikan vs Compton, Jordan vs Wilson, St. Anthony at St Genevieve
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Cabrillo, Millikan and Compton, and Jordan and Wilson. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. Millikan QB Myles Jackson went 21-for-30 with 450yds passing and 6...
LIVE UPDATES: LBCC vs. Ventura College Football
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Conference opener for LBCC as they host local Ventura College at 6 p.m. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: LBCC RB Jonathan Watson ran for 241 yards and...
