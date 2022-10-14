The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have the CIF-SS volleyball playoff brackets when they’re released, sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. The four playoff teams from the Moore League will be Lakewood, Wilson, Millikan, and Long Beach Poly in Division 1 and Division 3, and St. Anthony and others will hope for an at-large bid. Lakewood will play Wednesday in Division 1 while the other divisions will have wild cards Tuesday, first round Thursday, and second round Saturday.

