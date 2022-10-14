ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

LIVE UPDATES: CIF-SS Volleyball Brackets Released

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have the CIF-SS volleyball playoff brackets when they’re released, sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. The four playoff teams from the Moore League will be Lakewood, Wilson, Millikan, and Long Beach Poly in Division 1 and Division 3, and St. Anthony and others will hope for an at-large bid. Lakewood will play Wednesday in Division 1 while the other divisions will have wild cards Tuesday, first round Thursday, and second round Saturday.
Long Beach State Women’s Soccer Stays Atop Big West Conference With Win

LBSU (6-4-5, 5-0-2) is in first place in the Big West, three points clear of second-place teams Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton. “This was inevitable,” LBSU forward Lena Silano said of the offensive rhythm her team has cultivated. Silano scored her 13th and 14 goals of the season in the win. It’s her fourth multi-goal effort of the season and fifth goal of the week.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Cabrillo Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo...
JUCO Football: Watson’s 4 TDs Lead LBCC Over Ventura College

The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Long Beach City College (4-2, 1-0) dominated their conference opener for about 55 minutes on Saturday night, but still had to battle to the final whistle in order to secure a 33-26 victory over Ventura College (4-2, 0-1).
Football: Millikan Pulls Away Late To Beat Compton

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. This season has been full of distractions for Millikan as the Rams have forfeit games and played without their head coach, starting quarterback and star receiver multiple times this year. The Homecoming and Senior...
Football: Wilson Upsets Jordan On The Road

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson understood the assignment heading into Friday night’s Moore League contest at Jordan. If the Bruins wanted to keep...
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Jordan, Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
LIVE UPDATES: LBCC vs. Ventura College Football

The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Conference opener for LBCC as they host local Ventura College at 6 p.m. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: LBCC RB Jonathan Watson ran for 241 yards and...
