EW.com

John Stamos' 4-year-old makes fun of iconic Full House quote in the cutest way

Full House might live on in the hearts of millennials everywhere, but it's a little too much for star John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy. "I came home and [the nanny] was showing him Full House and I fired her," Stamos joked on Thursday's episode of The View, adding that his kid's interest in the beloved family comedy series doesn't stretch far beyond playfully shaming his father with an iconic line from the show.
Distractify

Will Disney Plus Series 'Big Shot' Be Renewed for Season 3? Fans Are Hopeful

It looks like Disney Plus Series Big Shot has become a fan-favorite. The series highlights former college basketball coach Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) who loses his job due to his testy temper and is now humbled with a position as a private high school girls basketball team. Naturally, it’s two different worlds, and Marvyn takes some time to get acclimated before finding his stride.
John Stamos
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker’s kids: Meet her 3 children with Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since May 1997 — and the couple have three children to show for their longtime love. The duo met through the actress’ brothers’ Naked Angels theater company in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked the “Sex and the City” star out on a date the following year. The couple’s eventual wedding, which took place at a Manhattan synagogue, was a surprise to all 100 guests, who thought they were simply attending a party. The duo went on to start their family in 2002, with the “And Just Like That” star showing...
OK! Magazine

Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'

Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Variety

Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’

Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Distractify

Distractify

