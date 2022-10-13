A promising new Salvadoran restaurant has moved into the old Fishlips location in downtown Bakersfield, and we were sold after just one visit. Why? Maybe it was the thick, moist corn tortillas, which were just perfect dipped into the pureed dark bean mix that is served with every entrée. Maybe it was the pupusas — we ordered two — that are as addicting as tacos once you sample them. Or maybe it was the startling, fascinating entrees including a beef hash made special with finely chopped radishes, mint and a squeeze of lemon.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO