Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Trial postponed until January for adoptive parents of California City brothers
A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed a trial date Friday of the adoptive parents of two California City brothers until January because their defense attorneys have yet to receive thousands of pages of evidence to review them. Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a...
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Proposed courses at BC draw scrutiny
Some folks in Kern County are probably unaware of the rich farm labor history that was born right here decades ago. And some, I suspect, would rather it remain that way because much of it is not flattering in a way that was exposed in John Steinbeck's classic, "The Grapes of Wrath."
Bakersfield Californian
Drug task force seizes hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, kilos of fentanyl powder
The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Friday a massive seizure of narcotics during a dayslong multiagency operation from Tuesday to Thursday along Interstate 5 and Highway 99. A seizure Wednesday included approximately 113 pounds of counterfeit (M-30) fentanyl-laced pills, which is approximately 428,348 pills), 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, 2½...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield doctor pleads guilty to federal tax evasion exceeding $300K
A Bakersfield doctor pleaded guilty to tax evasion Friday in federal court after evading more than $300,000 of personal tax liability and pocketing money claimed as deductions on his tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District. Pain management doctor Janardhan Grandhe,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
MICHAEL TURNIPSEED: Measure K is critically needed
This November, Kern County's unincorporated area voters have a consequential decision to make. A decision that will set a course for our county’s future, prosperity and quality of life. The Kern County Taxpayers Association joins with other community organizations across Kern County in support of Measure K, the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety Vital Services/Local Control Measure.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD is asking for public's help to ID robbery suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for robbery by use of physical force. The theft occurred Sept. 19 at the Goodwill location in the 3000 block of Coffee Road.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD arrests man on suspicion of hate crime after vandalism at Burger King
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime Wednesday night after a Burger King location sustained an estimated $10,000 worth of damage, according to a BPD news release. Rodney Rusco, 53, of Bakersfield, was arrested after BPD officers responded to the fast-food restaurant at 7990...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: El Cuscatléco a fine addition to downtown dining
A promising new Salvadoran restaurant has moved into the old Fishlips location in downtown Bakersfield, and we were sold after just one visit. Why? Maybe it was the thick, moist corn tortillas, which were just perfect dipped into the pureed dark bean mix that is served with every entrée. Maybe it was the pupusas — we ordered two — that are as addicting as tacos once you sample them. Or maybe it was the startling, fascinating entrees including a beef hash made special with finely chopped radishes, mint and a squeeze of lemon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
CSUB announces 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees
The CSUB Alumni Association will welcome four outstanding graduates to the Alumni Hall of Fame for their advocacy on behalf of crime victims, dedication to the law, soaring musical gifts and commitment to the healthcare of vulnerable families. This year’s inductees are Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, U.S. Federal...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Oct. 16, 2022
Lee “Michael” Beach, 56, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Memorial service will be held at Monarch Life Stories on Oct. 20 beginning at 11 a.m. Monarch Life Stories.
Comments / 0