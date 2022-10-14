Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Paper towns are merely a few pages in Omaha's history books
Dryden, Orient, Chicago, Iron Bluffs, Bridgeport and Santillo. They were the paper towns of Douglas County. Most never got past the platting stage and almost all went into the shredder known as the financial panic of 1857. Petropaulowski was nearest to the newly incorporated city of Omaha. Its center would...
thebestmix1055.com
FSB announces Bacon’s promotion
First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area. In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial...
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
iheart.com
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
klin.com
NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
KETV.com
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Fremont seniors talk Social Security cost-of-living raise
Some good news for seniors on a fixed income: The Social Security Administration announced millions of beneficiaries will get a cost-of-living adjustment, the highest since the 1980's.
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
nypressnews.com
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; body of female found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mother who have been missing since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tyler Roenz has been identified as the driver in a Nebraska police chase that ended in a crash near Aurora, Nebraska.
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
WOWT
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
klkntv.com
NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls
BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
KETV.com
Two people arrested after 30-minute pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol that spanned three counties
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people were arrested Monday after a 30-minute pursuit that spanned three counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, according to authorities. The Nebraska State...
klkntv.com
Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
