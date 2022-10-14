ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

etxview.com

Paper towns are merely a few pages in Omaha's history books

Dryden, Orient, Chicago, Iron Bluffs, Bridgeport and Santillo. They were the paper towns of Douglas County. Most never got past the platting stage and almost all went into the shredder known as the financial panic of 1857. Petropaulowski was nearest to the newly incorporated city of Omaha. Its center would...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

FSB announces Bacon’s promotion

First State Bank & Trust Co., the parent company of Two Rivers Bank, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Dodge and Washington Counties, has announced the promotion of Joel Bacon to Market President for the Washington County area. In his new role, Bacon will lead the agricultural and commercial...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
STERLING, NE
iheart.com

Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox

(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge

Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
BEATRICE, NE
Aurora News Register

Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora

Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
AURORA, NE
klkntv.com

NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls

BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
PLYMOUTH, NE
klkntv.com

Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

