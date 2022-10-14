The column by four UF professors teaching epidemiology and related health subjects is a dire warning. They state what the most rigorous investigations say about vaccines and the risk vs. the benefits for COVID-19 prevention. It’s the opposite of the Florida surgeon general’s recent guidance for men 18- to 39-years-old. The surgeon general’s guidance is based on one “homemade” study. This is not science but prejudice with numbers. The fact that one unpublished study with no peer review and based on only 20 deaths could be the basis for state guidance is patently absurd. There was no attempt to measure the benefits of vaccines, only the risks. As a now-retired public health adviser, I’m aghast because following this guidance can be reliably predicted to increase hospitalizations and death. When politics rules science, we lose. When politics interferes with medicine, we lose. This is what the governor and his surgeon general are doing.

