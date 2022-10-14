ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis doesn’t want to be deposed on why he ousted Hillsborough’s state attorney

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to resist giving a deposition in the case of the Hillsborough County state attorney he recently removed from office, court records show. The governor suspended Andrew Warren in August, accusing the twice-elected Tampa-based prosecutor of refusing to enforce certain laws. Warren, who says his suspension was political, is suing in federal court to get his job back.
thecentersquare.com

Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north

(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
The Independent

Juror who prevented Nikolas Cruz getting death penalty defends herself

A juror who prevented Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz from getting the death penalty for killing 17 people and injuring another 17 has defended her actions.Cruz, 24, will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole after the deliberations of a Florida jury of seven men and five women ended in a split decision.The holdout juror was later joined by two other jurors in refusing to vote for executing Cruz, according to The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.Jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told WFOR that he did not vote for the life sentence, but that the female juror could not be...
Tampa Bay Times

In wake of Ian, Florida homeowners could receive up to $10K for home hardening

Floridians may soon have access to a $150 million program aimed at helping them harden their homes. In May, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping property insurance reform package. Among other things, the bill resurrected the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides homeowners with free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to make storm safety related improvements.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
Tampa Bay Times

Pot pardons: Tampa Bay law enforcement officials weigh in

When President Joe Biden announced this month that he was pardoning Americans who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, advocates called it an important step toward fully decriminalizing the drug that they see as long overdue. Biden also urged governors to grant similar pardons at the...
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
CBS Miami

First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances

TALLAHASSEE - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to discuss an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House said Friday. Biden is scheduled to appear at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County to discuss issues related to breast cancer. She is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando with U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and at a 7 p.m. event with Demings.
Tampa Bay Times

Top DeSantis aides were deeply involved in migrant flights

Top aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis played key roles in planning and executing Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, according to public records released late Friday. While the program was carried out by a private contractor, the new records show the deep involvement of Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, and James Uthmeier, his chief of staff, in an operation that has led to at least one criminal investigation, a separate U.S. Treasury Department probe and several lawsuits — potentially heightening their exposure to the various inquiries underway.
Tampa Bay Times

They are right on what Florida’s surgeon general got wrong | Letters

The column by four UF professors teaching epidemiology and related health subjects is a dire warning. They state what the most rigorous investigations say about vaccines and the risk vs. the benefits for COVID-19 prevention. It’s the opposite of the Florida surgeon general’s recent guidance for men 18- to 39-years-old. The surgeon general’s guidance is based on one “homemade” study. This is not science but prejudice with numbers. The fact that one unpublished study with no peer review and based on only 20 deaths could be the basis for state guidance is patently absurd. There was no attempt to measure the benefits of vaccines, only the risks. As a now-retired public health adviser, I’m aghast because following this guidance can be reliably predicted to increase hospitalizations and death. When politics rules science, we lose. When politics interferes with medicine, we lose. This is what the governor and his surgeon general are doing.
