I’m a former Florida Supreme Court justice who will vote yes to retain five justices | Column
As a recently retired Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, I worked closely with and know well all five members of the court who are on the Nov. 8 ballot for merit retention. Each deserves a “yes” vote. First, all five are as exceptionally good people of integrity,...
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane
Gov. DeSantis on October 14Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On October 14, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in Cape Coral to present bonus checks to law enforcement officers.
DeSantis doesn’t want to be deposed on why he ousted Hillsborough’s state attorney
Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to resist giving a deposition in the case of the Hillsborough County state attorney he recently removed from office, court records show. The governor suspended Andrew Warren in August, accusing the twice-elected Tampa-based prosecutor of refusing to enforce certain laws. Warren, who says his suspension was political, is suing in federal court to get his job back.
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
Dozens agree to settle federal lawsuits against former Florida deputy convicted of planting meth
Nearly three-dozen federal lawsuits alleging civil-rights violations by former Jackson County deputy Zach Wester
Juror who prevented Nikolas Cruz getting death penalty defends herself
A juror who prevented Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz from getting the death penalty for killing 17 people and injuring another 17 has defended her actions.Cruz, 24, will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole after the deliberations of a Florida jury of seven men and five women ended in a split decision.The holdout juror was later joined by two other jurors in refusing to vote for executing Cruz, according to The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.Jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told WFOR that he did not vote for the life sentence, but that the female juror could not be...
Florida prison guard's broke inmate's neck — then left him paralyzed and starving to death in his cell
On Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported on the story of Craig Ridley, a 62-year-old prisoner in Florida who, after having his neck broken by guards, was left to die in his cell.
In wake of Ian, Florida homeowners could receive up to $10K for home hardening
Floridians may soon have access to a $150 million program aimed at helping them harden their homes. In May, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping property insurance reform package. Among other things, the bill resurrected the My Safe Florida Home program, which provides homeowners with free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to make storm safety related improvements.
Child Incest Victim Denied Abortion In Florida, Forced To Travel Out Of State
Florida's 15-week ban makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
Pot pardons: Tampa Bay law enforcement officials weigh in
When President Joe Biden announced this month that he was pardoning Americans who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, advocates called it an important step toward fully decriminalizing the drug that they see as long overdue. Biden also urged governors to grant similar pardons at the...
4 Florida justices have lost our confidence | A Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel editorial
Gov. Ron DeSantis has reshaped the Florida Supreme Court into a political instrument of right-wing ideology that cannot be trusted to uphold the rule of law. The public’s only remaining influence over this rogue court is to deny new terms to its offending members when the opportunity arises — as it will on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Crist, DeSantis, White House and others react to Parkland verdict
A Broward County jury’s decision to recommend life in prison for the shooter who killed 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drew strong reaction from the families who lost sons, daughters and spouses in the attack, many of whom were outraged that the jury rejected the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz.
Much of Florida is a swamp and we should take advantage of that feature as we rebuild | Column
As we collectively recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, I am reminded of how Florida was, and still is, a precarious society engineered out of a wilderness of water with the swamp as our oldest nemesis. But swamps are where water meets land, making them our ally in the fight against extreme weather.
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances
TALLAHASSEE - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to discuss an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House said Friday. Biden is scheduled to appear at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County to discuss issues related to breast cancer. She is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando with U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and at a 7 p.m. event with Demings.
Top DeSantis aides were deeply involved in migrant flights
Top aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis played key roles in planning and executing Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, according to public records released late Friday. While the program was carried out by a private contractor, the new records show the deep involvement of Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, and James Uthmeier, his chief of staff, in an operation that has led to at least one criminal investigation, a separate U.S. Treasury Department probe and several lawsuits — potentially heightening their exposure to the various inquiries underway.
They are right on what Florida’s surgeon general got wrong | Letters
The column by four UF professors teaching epidemiology and related health subjects is a dire warning. They state what the most rigorous investigations say about vaccines and the risk vs. the benefits for COVID-19 prevention. It’s the opposite of the Florida surgeon general’s recent guidance for men 18- to 39-years-old. The surgeon general’s guidance is based on one “homemade” study. This is not science but prejudice with numbers. The fact that one unpublished study with no peer review and based on only 20 deaths could be the basis for state guidance is patently absurd. There was no attempt to measure the benefits of vaccines, only the risks. As a now-retired public health adviser, I’m aghast because following this guidance can be reliably predicted to increase hospitalizations and death. When politics rules science, we lose. When politics interferes with medicine, we lose. This is what the governor and his surgeon general are doing.
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
