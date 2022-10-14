Read full article on original website
No. 2 St. Edward stops Cincinnati Moeller, 6-0, in potential state championship preview
CINCINNATI, Ohio — St. Edward’s defense never broke, despite multiple second-half drives deep into its own territory against Archbishop Moeller. The defending OHSAA Division I state champions blocked a field goal in the third quarter and recovered a Jordan Marshall fumble near the goal line in the fourth to preserve a 6-0 win at Norwood Shea Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Oak Hills slides past Liberty Township Lakota East in fretful clash
Cincinnati Oak Hills swapped jabs before dispatching Liberty Township Lakota East 13-10 at Liberty Township Lakota East High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Liberty Township Lakota East started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Cincinnati Oak Hills at the end of the first quarter.
Bazinga: Early lead pushes West Chester Lakota West over Middletown
West Chester Lakota West tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Middletown 33-7 in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Chester Lakota West opened with a 13-0 advantage over Middletown through the first quarter.
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
Abracadabra: Cincinnati Colerain makes Hamilton's offense disappear
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Cincinnati Colerain's 21-0 blanking of Hamilton for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. The first quarter gave Cincinnati Colerain a 14-0 lead over Hamilton.
Cincinnati Deer Park casts spell on Cincinnati Indian Hill
Cincinnati Deer Park finally found a way to top Cincinnati Indian Hill 38-37 during this Ohio football game. In recent action on September 30, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Mariemont on September 30 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School. For more, click here.
De Graff Riverside paints near-perfect picture in win over Cincinnati College Prep
De Graff Riverside didn't tinker with Cincinnati College Prep, scoring a 56-32 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, De Graff Riverside and Cincinnati College Prep squared off with November 6, 2021 at De Graff Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
No pain, no gain: Cincinnati Winton Woods overcomes Loveland
Saddled up and ready to go, Cincinnati Winton Woods spurred past Loveland 20-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Cincinnati Winton Woods moved in front of Loveland 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
Point of emphasis: Mansfield posts stop sign on Mt. Vernon's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Mt. Vernon's offense 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
West Chester, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cincinnati, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cincinnati, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Cincinnati. The Chaminade Julienne football team will have a game with McNicholas High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. The Lakota East football team will have a game with Oak Hills on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
Close Encounter: West Alexandria Twin Valley South nips New Paris National Trail
West Alexandria Twin Valley South derailed New Paris National Trail's hopes after a 9-3 verdict during this Ohio football game. West Alexandria Twin Valley South opened with a 3-0 advantage over New Paris National Trail through the first quarter.
Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
Dola Hardin Northern cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dola Hardin Northern prevailed over Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Dola Hardin Northern drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Mt. Victory Ridgemont after the first quarter.
Milford holds off Cincinnati West Clermont
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Milford nipped Cincinnati West Clermont 27-26 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati West Clermont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Milford as the first quarter ended.
Jamestown Greeneview tells Springfield Catholic Central "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Catholic Central as it was blanked 51-0 by Jamestown Greeneview in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 21-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
Mason comes from behind to stop Fairfield
Mason seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 30-7 over Fairfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fairfield authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Mason at the end of the first quarter.
Off and running: Cincinnati Anderson's quick trick is no treat for Cincinnati Turpin
Cincinnati Anderson scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 62-20 win over Cincinnati Turpin in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati Anderson thundered in front of Cincinnati Turpin 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Full throttle: Lewisburg Tri-County North establishes quick lead, cruises past Union City Mississinawa Valley
Lewisburg Tri-County North rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 49-8 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley at Lewisburg Tri-County North High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Lewisburg Tri-County North opened with a 14-0 advantage over Union City Mississinawa Valley through the first quarter.
