No. 2 St. Edward stops Cincinnati Moeller, 6-0, in potential state championship preview

CINCINNATI, Ohio — St. Edward’s defense never broke, despite multiple second-half drives deep into its own territory against Archbishop Moeller. The defending OHSAA Division I state champions blocked a field goal in the third quarter and recovered a Jordan Marshall fumble near the goal line in the fourth to preserve a 6-0 win at Norwood Shea Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Deer Park casts spell on Cincinnati Indian Hill

Cincinnati Deer Park finally found a way to top Cincinnati Indian Hill 38-37 during this Ohio football game. In recent action on September 30, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Cincinnati Mariemont on September 30 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School. For more, click here.
West Chester, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
Dola Hardin Northern cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dola Hardin Northern prevailed over Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Dola Hardin Northern drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Mt. Victory Ridgemont after the first quarter.
Milford holds off Cincinnati West Clermont

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Milford nipped Cincinnati West Clermont 27-26 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati West Clermont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Milford as the first quarter ended.
Mason comes from behind to stop Fairfield

Mason seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 30-7 over Fairfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fairfield authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Mason at the end of the first quarter.
