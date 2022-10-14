Read full article on original website
Bazinga: Early lead pushes West Chester Lakota West over Middletown
West Chester Lakota West tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Middletown 33-7 in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Chester Lakota West opened with a 13-0 advantage over Middletown through the first quarter.
Close Encounter: West Alexandria Twin Valley South nips New Paris National Trail
West Alexandria Twin Valley South derailed New Paris National Trail's hopes after a 9-3 verdict during this Ohio football game. West Alexandria Twin Valley South opened with a 3-0 advantage over New Paris National Trail through the first quarter.
Point of emphasis: Mansfield posts stop sign on Mt. Vernon's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Mt. Vernon's offense 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Full throttle: Lewisburg Tri-County North establishes quick lead, cruises past Union City Mississinawa Valley
Lewisburg Tri-County North rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 49-8 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley at Lewisburg Tri-County North High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Lewisburg Tri-County North opened with a 14-0 advantage over Union City Mississinawa Valley through the first quarter.
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
De Graff Riverside paints near-perfect picture in win over Cincinnati College Prep
De Graff Riverside didn't tinker with Cincinnati College Prep, scoring a 56-32 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, De Graff Riverside and Cincinnati College Prep squared off with November 6, 2021 at De Graff Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
Too close for comfort: Chillicothe Zane Trace strains past Bainbridge Paint Valley
Chillicothe Zane Trace found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bainbridge Paint Valley 35-27 during this Ohio football game. Bainbridge Paint Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace as the first quarter ended.
Mason comes from behind to stop Fairfield
Mason seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 30-7 over Fairfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fairfield authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Mason at the end of the first quarter.
Lancaster Fairfield Union scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Circleville
Lancaster Fairfield Union's fast beginning disarmed Circleville, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 45-13 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Lancaster Fairfield Union moved in front of Circleville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Dola Hardin Northern cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dola Hardin Northern prevailed over Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Dola Hardin Northern drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Mt. Victory Ridgemont after the first quarter.
Beverly Fort Frye routs Logan
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Beverly Fort Frye broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-7 explosion on Logan in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Beverly Fort Frye and Logan settling...
Jetstream: The Plains Athens' early advantage leaves Bidwell River Valley in its wake
The Plains Athens was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 46-7 victory over Bidwell River Valley at The Plains Athens High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The Plains Athens opened with a 27-7 advantage over Bidwell...
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
Jamestown Greeneview tells Springfield Catholic Central "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Catholic Central as it was blanked 51-0 by Jamestown Greeneview in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 21-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.
Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Off and running: Cincinnati Anderson's quick trick is no treat for Cincinnati Turpin
Cincinnati Anderson scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 62-20 win over Cincinnati Turpin in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati Anderson thundered in front of Cincinnati Turpin 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro
Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
Needlepoint: Nelsonville-York sews up McArthur Vinton County in slim triumph
A sigh of relief filled the air in Nelsonville-York's locker room after a trying 21-20 test with McArthur Vinton County at Mcarthur Vinton County High on October 14 in Ohio football action. McArthur Vinton County started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of...
