ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
West Chester Township, OH
Sports
City
Oak Hill, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
West Chester Township, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Oak Hill, OH
Sports
richlandsource.com

Mason comes from behind to stop Fairfield

Mason seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 30-7 over Fairfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fairfield authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Mason at the end of the first quarter.
MASON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Mercy
richlandsource.com

Dola Hardin Northern cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dola Hardin Northern prevailed over Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Dola Hardin Northern drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Mt. Victory Ridgemont after the first quarter.
MOUNT VICTORY, OH
richlandsource.com

Beverly Fort Frye routs Logan

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Beverly Fort Frye broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-7 explosion on Logan in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Beverly Fort Frye and Logan settling...
LOGAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
richlandsource.com

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
WINCHESTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro

Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
SPRINGBORO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy