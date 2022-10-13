Read full article on original website
Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station
NEW YORK, NY – A 26-year-old man was pushed onto tracks at an NYC subway station in the latest unprovoked attack committed within the NYC subway system. According to the NYPD, on Saturday morning, an unidentified man pushed a 26-year-old male onto the tracks as a northbound 6 train was entering the station at East 149th Street in the Bronx. The incident happened at around 11:50 am and was captured on surveillance video. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was pulled back onto the platform before the train arrived by a good Samaritan, police said. He The post Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
Jersey City Man Curses Out Bayonne Police Officer: Authorities
A 51-year-old Jersey City man was charged with disorderly conduct after screaming obscenities at an officer who asked him to move his double-parked vehicle in Bayonne, authorities said. Bruce B. Bowens was told to move his car while speaking with another man near 3rd Street and Humphrey Avenue around 11:20...
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
therealdeal.com
Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
theeastcountygazette.com
NYC News: Cancer Patients Meet New York’S Finest At The NYPD Headquarters
On Tuesday, a group of children battling cancer met with New York’s finest at NYPD headquarters. The children travelled to New York City from cities as far away as Miami, Chicago, and Houston. They greeted at One Police Plaza, where they met New York City police officers. Sunshine Kids,...
Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’
Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
Road Rage Driver Shoots, Rear-Ends Victims On Route 1&9: Police
Police in Hudson County were searching for a road rage driver who rear-ended another vehicle and then fired two shots into the windshield over the weekend. The victim, a 27-year-old Rahway man, told Kearny police he had a 29-year-old passenger in his BMW 335, and were in front of a white Dodge Durango had been behind in traffic on Truck Route 1&9 south near Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, local police said.
Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise
Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
NBC New York
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore
NEW YORK — A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video. Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface. The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time. The whale actually tapped their boat,...
Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot
A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Two Arrested in Major Seizure of “Rainbow Fentanyl” Pills and Powdered Fentanyl
Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of around 300,000 fentanyl pills, in assorted colors, and another 20 pounds (10 kilos) of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, according to Bridget G. Brennan, special narcotics prosecutor at the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York.
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
Fatal shooting at N.J. park under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night at a park in Union Township. The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. at Biertuempful Memorial Park at 1300 Winslow Ave., according to police. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on...
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
