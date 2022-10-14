The Bronco Tennis Team Traveled to Kern Valley on Thursday Final Score Bishop 6 — Kern Valley 3

The Bishop Bronco Volleyball team traveled to Desert on Tuesday 10/11 and swept the Scorpions in 3.The bronco hitters put on a clinic with their well placed attacks-Eva Weaver hit .667% with 4 kills, Delaney Kalk hit .556% with 5 kills and Cora Van Nest hit .455% with 6 kills. Larissa Simpson enjoyed the rare opportunity to be a hitter and collected 2 kills as well. All of these attacks were beautifully set up through the serve receiving of libero Jaden Davis, and the sets of Zoe Dailey and Megan Westervelt. Desert was unable to handle the powerful serving of the broncos. Morgan Dondero served for 18 aces, Eva Weaver also had 18 aces and Delaney Kalk racked up her season high of 15 aces.

