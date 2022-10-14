ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
Haley Barbour Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour. Marriage: Marsha (Dickson) Barbour (1971-present) Children: Sterling and Haley Reeves Jr. Barbour was widely commended for his response in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He downplayed the effects of the 2010 BP oil spill on...
