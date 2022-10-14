Read full article on original website
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
LINCOLN — State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
State Fair board pursuing new executive director, appoints Parr as interim director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - The Nebraska State Fair is moving forward in recruiting a new executive director. The State Fair Board appointed Deputy Director Jaime Parr as the interim director at its meeting Friday afternoon. Board Chairman Bob Haag says it’s critical to get the right person in place as the next director.
Haley Barbour Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour. Marriage: Marsha (Dickson) Barbour (1971-present) Children: Sterling and Haley Reeves Jr. Barbour was widely commended for his response in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He downplayed the effects of the 2010 BP oil spill on...
