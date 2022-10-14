ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas community mourns loss of chief deputy

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy was announced Sunday. A media release from the First Judicial District Drug Task Force gave its deepest condolences to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Major Gene Wingo.
Kait 8

Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
Kait 8

Oct. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High winds, dry air, and dry conditions have made for an elevated wildfire risk across a large portion of Region 8. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Friday. We start a warm...
Kait 8

Arkansas law enforcement to crack down on texting while driving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Whether you’re driving to work or traveling, make sure to keep an eye on the road or you may be in trouble. According to Arkansas State Police, starting from Monday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 23, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law.
