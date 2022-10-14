Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
richlandsource.com
Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg
Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
richlandsource.com
Denied: Clayton Northmont blunts Beavercreek on scoreboard
Clayton Northmont's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Beavercreek in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clayton Northmont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro
Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
Greeneview stomps Springfield CC, now 4-0 in OHC
The Greeneview Rams dominated the Catholic Central Irish with a final score of 51-0.
richlandsource.com
Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney
Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Tipp City Bethel refuses to yield in shutout of Casstown Miami East
A vice-like defensive effort helped Tipp City Bethel squeeze Casstown Miami East 14-0 in a shutout performance on October 14 in Ohio football action. Tipp City Bethel opened with a 7-0 advantage over Casstown Miami East through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview tells Springfield Catholic Central "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Catholic Central as it was blanked 51-0 by Jamestown Greeneview in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 21-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep blanks Pataskala Licking Heights
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's 43-0 blanking of Pataskala Licking Heights for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against...
Milton-Union shuts out Northridge to remain undefeated
The Milton Union Bulldogs dominated the Northridge Polar Bears with a final score of 51-0.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Clarksville Clinton-Massie overwhelms New Richmond
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Clarksville Clinton-Massie put away New Richmond 42-21 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mason comes from behind to stop Fairfield
Mason seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 30-7 over Fairfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fairfield authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Mason at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Williamsburg records thin win against Bethel-Tate
Williamsburg surfed the tension to ride to a 14-9 win over Bethel-Tate during this Ohio football game. The start wasn't the problem for Bethel-Tate, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Williamsburg through the end of the first quarter.
St. Edward uses all three phases to defeat Archbishop Moeller 6-0 in Division 1 showdown
The Eagles held Moeller to 215 yards of offense and made key plays on offense and special teams
richlandsource.com
Trenton Edgewood shuts off the power on Hamilton Ross
Trenton Edgewood built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 30-7 win over Hamilton Ross in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The Cougars registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Rams.
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Franklin could not be caught in racing past Waynesville
Franklin grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 39-37 win against Waynesville on October 14 in Ohio football. Franklin darted in front of Waynesville 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
