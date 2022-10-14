Read full article on original website
Related
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
This hidden iOS 16 lock screen feature is a game-changer for your iPhone
One of the most significant iOS 16 features is the new iPhone Lock Screen design that users more freedom than ever to customize the appearance and functionality of the Lock Screen. You can set any image as your Lock Screen wallpaper, configure as many screens as you want, and connect them with Focus modes. And you can add various iOS 16 widgets to offer you information at a glance.
makeuseof.com
9 Best Hidden iOS 16 Features You Should Know
The iOS 16 update came with several new features, leaving Apple users in awe. Released on September 12, 2022, this update transformed the overall look of iOS devices. Users with iPhone 8 and above models have received this update on their phones. But is there more to this update, or did Apple just focus on the look? Find out all about the hidden iOS 16 features that can elevate your experience to a new level.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone
You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
9to5Mac
Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers
Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature
Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
daystech.org
Apple is working on an iPad docking accessory that allows it to function as a smart display
Apple has not but introduced, however a number of stories have indicated that new iPads will probably be launched this month. According to Bloomberg, Apple is on the lookout for new methods to get the iPad into the house. It goes to supply equipment that make the pill extra practical.
daystech.org
Apple confirms iOS 16 release date with these features
We have an official launch date for iOS 16, Apple’s subsequent main software program replace for iPhone customers. During today’s Apple event, the corporate introduced that iOS 16 will probably be launched to most of the people subsequent week on September 12. Head beneath for a rundown of among the prime iOS 16 options.
daystech.org
Tech News | Apple’s Virtual Reality XR Headset Could Have ‘Face ID’ Like Tech to Make Payments Using Eyes
Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): Seems like Apple is upping the ante within the blended actuality competitors by providing iris-scanning know-how because the tech big’s forthcoming XR gadget will embrace sensors that work like Face ID in iPhones and iPads, as per Mashable. The outlet reported that The Information...
daystech.org
Google might soon let Android’s audio output switcher pick media playback from cast devices
Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): American tech large Google would possibly quickly begin letting customers decide from solid units when utilizing the audio output switcher on Android 13, reported GSM Arena. According to the outlet, the information was shared by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman. The output switcher, which was first launched...
daystech.org
Using an iPhone VPN? You’re not as secure as you think
It seems that plenty of Apple’s personal companies skip the safety of a VPN with iOS 16. Two iOS builders, who additionally function safety researchers, have found that iOS 16 communicates with Apple companies outdoors of an “energetic VPN tunnel.” According to the analysis, Health, Maps, and Wallet all “escape” the VPN connection when speaking with the corporate.
CNET
With iOS 16, Here's How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone
It might seem surprising, but if you ever wanted to recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to hope you had a backup with that specific text message and then restore your iPhone. It's an arduous process for what should be a...
daystech.org
Liveblog: All the news from Apple’s “Far Out” event
CUPERTINO, Calif.—At 1 pm EST on Wednesday, September 7, Apple will host its first in-person, indoor launch occasion on the Steve Jobs Theater on the corporate’s Cupertino campus since earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic started. As has lengthy been a convention, we’ll be liveblogging the occasion on-site, so...
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
daystech.org
Investors shrug, once again, at Apple’s latest deluge of product news • TechCrunch
So sit again and let me spin our common yarn about how Apple’s newest product occasion impacted — or didn’t in any approach have an effect on — its share value. It’s a staple of our Apple occasion protection right here at TechCrunch to not merely cowl the {hardware} and software program information, but additionally vet response from inside our personal group, our neighborhood, different press retailers, and even rivals when Cupertino drops new gear. We additionally check out market response.
daystech.org
Xiaomi showed the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro in Android smartphone
Xiaomi is setting the applying for Dynamic Island, which Apple has launched in its utility. Unfortunately, it’s not stunning that these smartphone units will probably be upgraded on Chinese market because of the brand new Xiaomi CIVI 2 mannequin already in fingers of many customers. The picture of a...
daystech.org
Security Experts Warn Most Apple Apps On iOS 16 Bypass VPN Connections / Digital Information World
A brand new alert by safety researchers is taking middle stage relating to Apple apps on the iOS 16. The report spoke intimately about how the apps are in a position to bypass VPN connections and talk with exterior sources exterior the tunnel. As you possibly can think about, the...
daystech.org
M2 iPad Pro to be announced in the coming days
Apple already launched its new lineup of iPhone and Apple Watch final month. However, the corporate has additionally been rumored to be engaged on another new merchandise. A brand new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the M2 iPad Pro will probably be introduced within the coming days. However, new Macs received’t be obtainable till later this yr.
