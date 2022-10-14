ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

This hidden iOS 16 lock screen feature is a game-changer for your iPhone

One of the most significant iOS 16 features is the new iPhone Lock Screen design that users more freedom than ever to customize the appearance and functionality of the Lock Screen. You can set any image as your Lock Screen wallpaper, configure as many screens as you want, and connect them with Focus modes. And you can add various iOS 16 widgets to offer you information at a glance.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

9 Best Hidden iOS 16 Features You Should Know

The iOS 16 update came with several new features, leaving Apple users in awe. Released on September 12, 2022, this update transformed the overall look of iOS devices. Users with iPhone 8 and above models have received this update on their phones. But is there more to this update, or did Apple just focus on the look? Find out all about the hidden iOS 16 features that can elevate your experience to a new level.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone

You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers

Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature

Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple confirms iOS 16 release date with these features

We have an official launch date for iOS 16, Apple’s subsequent main software program replace for iPhone customers. During today’s Apple event, the corporate introduced that iOS 16 will probably be launched to most of the people subsequent week on September 12. Head beneath for a rundown of among the prime iOS 16 options.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Using an iPhone VPN? You’re not as secure as you think

It seems that plenty of Apple’s personal companies skip the safety of a VPN with iOS 16. Two iOS builders, who additionally function safety researchers, have found that iOS 16 communicates with Apple companies outdoors of an “energetic VPN tunnel.” According to the analysis, Health, Maps, and Wallet all “escape” the VPN connection when speaking with the corporate.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Liveblog: All the news from Apple’s “Far Out” event

CUPERTINO, Calif.—At 1 pm EST on Wednesday, September 7, Apple will host its first in-person, indoor launch occasion on the Steve Jobs Theater on the corporate’s Cupertino campus since earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic started. As has lengthy been a convention, we’ll be liveblogging the occasion on-site, so...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Investors shrug, once again, at Apple’s latest deluge of product news • TechCrunch

So sit again and let me spin our common yarn about how Apple’s newest product occasion impacted — or didn’t in any approach have an effect on — its share value. It’s a staple of our Apple occasion protection right here at TechCrunch to not merely cowl the {hardware} and software program information, but additionally vet response from inside our personal group, our neighborhood, different press retailers, and even rivals when Cupertino drops new gear. We additionally check out market response.
BUSINESS
daystech.org

Xiaomi showed the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro in Android smartphone

Xiaomi is setting the applying for Dynamic Island, which Apple has launched in its utility. Unfortunately, it’s not stunning that these smartphone units will probably be upgraded on Chinese market because of the brand new Xiaomi CIVI 2 mannequin already in fingers of many customers. The picture of a...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

M2 iPad Pro to be announced in the coming days

Apple already launched its new lineup of iPhone and Apple Watch final month. However, the corporate has additionally been rumored to be engaged on another new merchandise. A brand new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the M2 iPad Pro will probably be introduced within the coming days. However, new Macs received’t be obtainable till later this yr.
TECHNOLOGY

