ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had At A Museum

I only had one day to spend sightseeing in Seattle. I made the obligatory trip to the Pike Place Market to see them throwing fish and then I had the rest of the afternoon available. I was going to go on a ferry but it was cold, raining and windy (even for Seattle standards). Looking for other things to do, I asked our wonderful readers for suggestions before the trip. Here’s one of the replies.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date

SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)

Whether it’s your first time in the Pacific Northwest or you’re a Washington state local, prepare to be enchanted by the many fun things to do in Seattle. You are reading: Relaxing things to do in seattle | 52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Did This Tiny House in Seattle Inspire Disney’s ‘Up’?

One woman turned down a $1,000,000 offer for her Seattle home and over a decade after her death, her home still sits surrounded by business buildings. Edith Macefield is a modern-day folk legend, having resisted the pressures of the outside world to leave her home, and withstood the literal outside noise of construction around her house. If this sounds like the plot of Pixar's hit classic movie Up, some people believe Edith's battle was the inspiration for the film. Even if it wasn't, the home quickly became associated with the film, with people tying balloons to the house's fence in solidarity.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Enjoy a Night Out at One of Downtown Tacoma’s Exciting Bars and Pubs

Thriving with nightlife, downtown Tacoma not only has unbeatable mountain and water views but an incredible lineup of bars and pubs just waiting to be explored. Venture out downtown and enjoy a night out at one of downtown Tacoma’s exciting bars and pubs, all conveniently within walking distance. Try one or crawl through all and experience a relaxing, unique environment in the heart of the South Sound. Enjoy live music or a quiet night sipping on cocktails; you’ll find these locations have it all right in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

What to do in the Tri-Cities! | Local Lens Seattle

RICHLAND, Wash. — 300 sun-filled days- say no more. Welcome to the Tri-Cities- Kennewick, Pasco, Richland- just three hours from Seattle in Washington. If you are looking for a vacation destination, add this one to your shortlist. There's so much to do, from wineries to kayaking and hiking. And did I mention amazing food?!
KENNEWICK, WA
roadtirement.com

Beautiful Snoqualmie Falls

One of the most popular attractions in the Seattle area is the Snoqualmie Falls, a 269 foot single drop waterfall. The falls are near the town of Snoqualmie, which also offers interesting attractions to tourists and locals alike. The area became an active logging site in the 1870’s with logs...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
idesignarch.com

Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors

This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
BELLEVUE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022

Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
The Superficial

Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? – Everything You Need to Know

Is it great news that Aldi is coming to Seattle? People residing in Seattle must be happy after hearing this. Hold your horses! Before celebrating the news, you should know if it is real. Is it just a rumor or real? If not Aldi, does Aldi have any plans of opening its store anywhere in Washington? Some may also wonder Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? You may have several queries like this. Reading this article can clarify your doubts and queries related to the Aldi store opening in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly Class

Photo by Jeff Kubina, licensed under Creative Commons. Forging metal into useful objects has been a part of human history for at least 6,000 years, and while the techniques and tools might have evolved a little, the basic concept has not. It’s also an art that is accessible to nearly anyone and you don’t need to take a week’s worth of classes to learn and make your own useful or beautiful object.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy