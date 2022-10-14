ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Axios Seattle

The perfect Seattle dive bar that almost disappeared: Streamline Tavern

The Streamline Tavern is the best kind of dive bar: A place where people from all walks of life wind up in conversation with total strangers.Yet the neighborhood joint in Lower Queen Anne nearly shuttered about eight years ago, until its owners lovingly moved it piece by piece to its current location.Why it matters: Many Seattle dive bars have disappeared, and watering holes like the Streamline — unpretentious with an old-school vibe — are growing increasingly rare.The backstory: The Streamline is a known haunt for local journalists. It's co-owned by former Seattle Post-Intelligencer columnist Mike Lewis, who bought his share...
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors

This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
BELLEVUE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Enjoy a Night Out at One of Downtown Tacoma’s Exciting Bars and Pubs

Thriving with nightlife, downtown Tacoma not only has unbeatable mountain and water views but an incredible lineup of bars and pubs just waiting to be explored. Venture out downtown and enjoy a night out at one of downtown Tacoma’s exciting bars and pubs, all conveniently within walking distance. Try one or crawl through all and experience a relaxing, unique environment in the heart of the South Sound. Enjoy live music or a quiet night sipping on cocktails; you’ll find these locations have it all right in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022

Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

What to do in the Tri-Cities! | Local Lens Seattle

RICHLAND, Wash. — 300 sun-filled days- say no more. Welcome to the Tri-Cities- Kennewick, Pasco, Richland- just three hours from Seattle in Washington. If you are looking for a vacation destination, add this one to your shortlist. There's so much to do, from wineries to kayaking and hiking. And did I mention amazing food?!
KENNEWICK, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
The Superficial

Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? – Everything You Need to Know

Is it great news that Aldi is coming to Seattle? People residing in Seattle must be happy after hearing this. Hold your horses! Before celebrating the news, you should know if it is real. Is it just a rumor or real? If not Aldi, does Aldi have any plans of opening its store anywhere in Washington? Some may also wonder Is Aldi Coming To Seattle Or Washington State? You may have several queries like this. Reading this article can clarify your doubts and queries related to the Aldi store opening in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)

Whether it’s your first time in the Pacific Northwest or you’re a Washington state local, prepare to be enchanted by the many fun things to do in Seattle. You are reading: Relaxing things to do in seattle | 52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
SEATTLE, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly Class

Photo by Jeff Kubina, licensed under Creative Commons. Forging metal into useful objects has been a part of human history for at least 6,000 years, and while the techniques and tools might have evolved a little, the basic concept has not. It’s also an art that is accessible to nearly anyone and you don’t need to take a week’s worth of classes to learn and make your own useful or beautiful object.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution

A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
SEATTLE, WA

