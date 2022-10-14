Joel McHale has been cast in one of the lead roles in the upcoming Fox comedy series “Animal Control,” Variety has learned. The single-camera show was picked up straight-to-series at Fox in July. Per the official logline, the show “will follow a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” McHale will play Frank, described as “an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in...

