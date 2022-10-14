Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Angela Lansbury Dies: Beloved ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Icon Of Film, Stage & Television Was 96
Angela Lansbury, one of the most beloved and acclaimed actors of stage, film and television, who had a nearly 75-year career, died October 11in her sleep at her Los Angeles home, just five days short of her 97th birthday. The three-time Oscar nominee and Murder, She Wrote star’s death was...
Joel McHale to Star in Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’
Joel McHale has been cast in one of the lead roles in the upcoming Fox comedy series “Animal Control,” Variety has learned. The single-camera show was picked up straight-to-series at Fox in July. Per the official logline, the show “will follow a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” McHale will play Frank, described as “an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in...
Where is new CBS series So Help Me Todd filmed?
CBS’ new legal drama with a comedic twist, So Help Me Todd, is a real fun watch! The new show centers around mother-son duo, Todd and Margaret Wright. Margaret is a razor-sharp and meticulous attorney, which can sometimes clash with Todd’s personality. As the black sheep of the family, the talented but scruffy former private investigator has fallen on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. When Todd helps his mother on a case, she’s impressed by his skills and hires him as her law firm’s in-house investigator.
East New York Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
East New York looks to keep up the tradition of must-watch CBS crime dramas. With a cast like this, that shouldn't be any problem.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Whoopi Goldberg hits Daily Beast reporter for knocking 'fat suit' in new film: 'That was not a fat suit'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fired back at a Daily Beast reporter who erroneously claimed she wore a "distracting fat suit" in her new film "Till."
Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
Angela Lansbury: Watch actress sing Beauty and the Beast as star dies aged 96
Watch Dame Angela Lansbury perform Beauty and the Beast with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, as her family announce the singer has died aged 96. On screen, Lansbury famously lent her voice to the heartwarming character of Mrs Pott in the 1991 musical film Beauty and the Beast. Across her career, the London-born actor won five Tony Awards, for roles in Sweeney Todd, Mame , Dear World , and Gypsy. Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.
tvinsider.com
Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again
The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
‘Sister Act 3’ Got A Boost From ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy
Nearly 30 years after the premiere of “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” Whoopi Goldberg has officially announced that a third film in the series will occur. And she says that “Hocus Pocus 2” had at least something to do with it. Kathy Najimy, who...
buzzfeednews.com
Angela Lansbury, Star Of Stage And Screen, Has Died At 96
Dame Angela Lansbury, the acclaimed actor of stage, film, and television, has died, her family said Tuesday. She was 96. The actor died in her Los Angeles home at 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, her three children said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. She was just five days shy of her 97th birthday.
A Look Back To A Little Bit Of What TV Was Like In The Early 1970s
For many, the early 1970s was a great time, at least when it came to television. Now classic TV shows premiered including All In The Family, M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and many more.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
msn.com
Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jeffrey Wright Cast in Atrabilious
The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
‘Sister Act 3’: Everything To Know About The Whoopi Goldberg Sequel That’s In The Works
Disney first announced Sister Act 3 back in 2020, with an anticipated streaming release on Disney+. Whoopi Goldberg named three huge Hollywood stars that she wants to join her for the sequel. Whoopi told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that Hocus Pocus 2 helped revive interest in the film.
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Is the Most Infuriating Season Yet
There’s no shortage of red flags among contestants on Love Is Blind Season 3, but few rival the contestant who, upon being rejected for a proposal, whips out a bottle of Visine to fake cry for the camera.Questionable singles are par for the course on Love Is Blind, a series predicated on getting engaged to someone through a wall, but this season’s men are a particularly sorry bunch.One dude’s got a chip on his shoulder because his last relationship lasted for 10 years and ended in an affair; another can’t stop flirting with his ex and loves to remind his...
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
TVOvermind
Two Time Emmy Nominee Hired From The Upcoming Penguin HBO Max Series
Ever since the debut of Matt Reeves The Batman, HBO Max has clearly wanted to bank off the rich lore of Gotham. Reportedly, there are talks of doing an Arkham Asylum series for the streaming service, but there hasn’t been much news about that since August. Originally, Reeves was going to do a series called Gotham P.D.; however, that was ultimately canceled, and fans were still left wondering whether Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series was still going to be made.
