d9and10sports.com
Week 8 D9 FB Recaps: Cameron County Rallies Past ECC; Big Second Half Powers Brockway; Keystone Runs Past Kane
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Trailing by five at halftime, visiting Cameron County scored 20 unanswered second-half points to stun Elk County Catholic, 28-13, at St. Marys High School. Port Allegany Wins Battle With Redbank • D10 Recaps. The Red Raiders (3-5) trailed 13-8 at the break but a...
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: Brockway Grad Esposito Delivers Game-Winning FG in Clarion Win
ERIE, Pa. – Brockway alum Jarrett Esposito hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, giving the Golden Eagle football team a 23-21 road victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday night. Clarion (3-4, 2-2 PSAC West) complemented a persistent defensive effort with an opportunistic offense, winning late thanks to key stops.
d9and10sports.com
Week 8 D10 FB Recaps: Grove City Powers Past Sharpsville; Big Second Half Lifts Prep; OC’s Knox Over 400 Again in Win
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. – Hunter Hohman accounted for five total touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) as Grove City beat Sharpsville 38-22. Port Allegany Wins Battle with Redbank • D9 Recaps. Hohman threw for 235 yards and ran for 56. He connected on scoring strikes of 50 and 11 yards...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Redbank Valley/Port Allegany Showdown; Titusville/Warren Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of football games Friday, Oct. 14, including the District 9 Class 1A showdown between Redbank Valley and Port Allegany as well as a District 10 matchup between Titusville and Warren. In addition, the Generational Wealth Management Postgame...
d9and10sports.com
Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Titusville at Warren
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 matchup. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
d9and10sports.com
Battle to the Gators: Port Allegany Tops Redbank Valley
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Peyton Stiles’ 6-yard touchdown run followed by Drew Evens’ 2-point conversion run with 3:02 to play lifted Port Allegany to an 8-7 win over shorthanded Redbank Valley in a clash of top District 9 Class 1A teams at Port Allegany. “It was a...
d9and10sports.com
Bailey Verdill Keeps C-L Soccer Scoring Record in the Family
CLARION, Pa. – Little brother now has bragging rights over older brother. With his third of four goals in Clarion-Limestone’s 15-0 win over Keystone Thursday night at Clarion High School, the Lions Bailee Verdill became the program’s single-season goal scoring leader. With 38 goals now, Bailee Verdill...
State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School. The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
wesb.com
Oswayo Valley Superintendent Sentenced for DUI, Still Works At School
The Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent was sentenced on DUI charges Thursday. 36-year-old Jed Hamberger was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which served on house arrest; a week of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; a year-long license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Report of Disabled Motorist Leads to DUI Arrest in Canal Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a disabled motorist on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, around 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Police say responding troopers made contact with a 36-year-old female operator, of...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced
The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
explore venango
Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel Slams into Mailbox, Tree in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a mailbox and tree in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say a...
explore venango
Driver Travels Through Intersection Crashes into PennDOT Sign on Cooperstown Road
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver traveled through the intersection of Cooperstown Road and State Route 417 and crashed into a PennDOT sign. According to a report released on Friday, October 14, Franklin-based State Police say the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on October 5 at the above-described location in Oakland Township, Venango County.
abc23.com
Car Runs Into Brockway Drug
A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
erienewsnow.com
DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
wesb.com
Great Valley Man Charged in Salamanca Theft
A Great Valley man was charged in a Salamanca theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
