Sheffield, PA

d9and10sports.com

PSAC Football Roundup: Brockway Grad Esposito Delivers Game-Winning FG in Clarion Win

ERIE, Pa. – Brockway alum Jarrett Esposito hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, giving the Golden Eagle football team a 23-21 road victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday night. Clarion (3-4, 2-2 PSAC West) complemented a persistent defensive effort with an opportunistic offense, winning late thanks to key stops.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Titusville at Warren

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 matchup. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Battle to the Gators: Port Allegany Tops Redbank Valley

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Peyton Stiles’ 6-yard touchdown run followed by Drew Evens’ 2-point conversion run with 3:02 to play lifted Port Allegany to an 8-7 win over shorthanded Redbank Valley in a clash of top District 9 Class 1A teams at Port Allegany. “It was a...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Bailey Verdill Keeps C-L Soccer Scoring Record in the Family

CLARION, Pa. – Little brother now has bragging rights over older brother. With his third of four goals in Clarion-Limestone’s 15-0 win over Keystone Thursday night at Clarion High School, the Lions Bailee Verdill became the program’s single-season goal scoring leader. With 38 goals now, Bailee Verdill...
CLARION, PA
YourErie

State Police, school district investigating alleged threat against North East High School

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School.  The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday: The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week. Stay […]
NORTH EAST, PA
wesb.com

Oswayo Valley Superintendent Sentenced for DUI, Still Works At School

The Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent was sentenced on DUI charges Thursday. 36-year-old Jed Hamberger was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which served on house arrest; a week of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; a year-long license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.
OSWAYO, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
wesb.com

Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced

The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

Driver Travels Through Intersection Crashes into PennDOT Sign on Cooperstown Road

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver traveled through the intersection of Cooperstown Road and State Route 417 and crashed into a PennDOT sign. According to a report released on Friday, October 14, Franklin-based State Police say the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on October 5 at the above-described location in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Car Runs Into Brockway Drug

A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
BROCKWAY, PA
erienewsnow.com

DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
KENNEDY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
DUNKIRK, NY
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested

In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Great Valley Man Charged in Salamanca Theft

A Great Valley man was charged in a Salamanca theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
SALAMANCA, NY

