OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man is charged after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving, pulling her hair, hitting her, and choking her. According to the Oceana Police Department, on October 12, 2022, a domestic violence call occurred on Circle Drive. The victim advised that she and James Victor Hash Jr. got into an argument. The victim said she attempted to leave, but Hash pulled her hair, hit her, choked her, and would not allow her to leave, holding her against her will.

