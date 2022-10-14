Read full article on original website
JCPD: Man arrested after officers respond to shots fired complaint
A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Saturday.
wymt.com
Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Sheriff's office looks to save money on capital projects
Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to save money on a number of important renovation and repair projects by using in-house resources. Many of those resources will be coming in the form of skilled labor from inmates housed at the Washington County Detention Center.
lootpress.com
Suspect charged after pulling a woman’s hair, choking her, and hitting her
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man is charged after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving, pulling her hair, hitting her, and choking her. According to the Oceana Police Department, on October 12, 2022, a domestic violence call occurred on Circle Drive. The victim advised that she and James Victor Hash Jr. got into an argument. The victim said she attempted to leave, but Hash pulled her hair, hit her, choked her, and would not allow her to leave, holding her against her will.
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
wchstv.com
Man indicted on murder charge in Mercer County more than 12 years after woman's body found
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 12 years after a woman’s body was found floating in the Bluestone River, a McDowell County man has been indicted in Mercer County for first-degree murder in connection with her death. Michael Wiseman, 36, of Welch was indicted Wednesday by a...
wcyb.com
4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
4 injured in fiery crash involving Jeep, tractor-trailers on I-81 in Smyth County, VSP says
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Four people were injured in a fiery crash early Friday morning on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, according to police. Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 41. According to the VSP, two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes of […]
Carter County man accused of statutory rape, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say a Carter County man has been charged with statutory rape after a juvenile was found inside his home.
Sheriff, DA say fight against fentanyl an uphill battle, gangs play major role
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perhaps the most alarming thing when an assistant prosecutor with the Second Judicial District told his boss three people in Kingsport had died of drug overdoses in one night was this: District Attorney Barry Staubus wasn’t even that alarmed. The longtime prosecutor’s lack of surprise is down to one thing: fentanyl, […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike woman charged with selling fake meth
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County woman was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of selling fake meth to an undercover officer. Summer Adkins, 39, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Back in July, she allegedly sold an undercover officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed was meth for $150. But turned it turned out the substance was not meth.
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
Youngkin visits Bristol, says he is ‘on crusade’ against fentanyl
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was the focus of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visit to the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Academy on Friday. Youngkin visited the training academy to address the current class of law enforcement officers participating in the fentanyl awareness for first responders training course. The academy teaches a course on the challenges […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Warrants
A man who is said to have had multiple felony-drug warrants, was arrested following an investigation in the Crum area. 45-year-old Haskell Orsbon was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Service Cuffed Taskforce and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department:. Haskell is now facing charges of possession with the intent to...
Johnson City Press
Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022
WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
wcyb.com
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
q95fm.net
Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
wymt.com
Former owner, CFO of Perry County business convicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both indicted Thursday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a jury convicted 53-year-old...
Kingsport Times-News
DA alleges rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center
District Attorney Steve Finney has requested to meet with Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine to discuss a situation in which a rape victim suffered mistreatment and waited nearly five hours before recieving a rape kit examination. Ballad, in a statement to the Press, said they have "directed a...
