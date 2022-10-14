Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
North Charleston house fire leaves 1 dead
NORTH CHARLESTON — A house fire in the Liberty Hill neighborhood left one man dead. North Charleston firefighters were dispatched just before midnight Oct. 15 to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue off East Montague Avenue for a reported structure fire, said Assistant Chief Christan Rainey. Firefighters found a...
NCPD arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect. Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5. According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police located […]
live5news.com
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
The Post and Courier
1 man dead in North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON — A man was fatally shot near the Oak Ridge Estates neighborhood. North Charleston police officers were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Oct. 15 to Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road for a possible shooting. They found a man suffering a gunshot wound, spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The victim...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
SC man set mobile home on fire after eviction threat
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home. According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was […]
Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died […]
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man was arrested Saturday after leading investigators on a chase from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant. Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and receiving a stolen good of more than $2000 but less than $10,000.
live5news.com
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office calls mobile home fire in Ladson ‘suspicious’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged. Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to...
live5news.com
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday. Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A Charleston Police officer...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
live5news.com
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on the northbound Ashley River drawbridge might have been under the influence. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North. Inspector Michael...
The Post and Courier
Charleston police officer struck by car while directing traffic outside Burke High School
A Charleston police officer was struck by a car late Oct. 14 while directing traffic near Burke High School. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fishbourne and President streets downtown, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly of the Charleston Police Department. The officer was transported to the Medical University Hospital to be treated for injuries and was released early Oct. 15.
live5news.com
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game. It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly...
Man facing 40 years in deadly 2019 shooting of woman outside SC mall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of killing a woman during a domestic-related incident outside Citadel Mall in February 2019 pleaded guilty during a hearing Tuesday. Cary Stephens is accused of shooting 23-year-old Deja Dantley in the parking lot of Citadel Mall. Dantley attempted to drive away but crashed her car in the process. […]
