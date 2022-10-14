ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

The Post and Courier

North Charleston house fire leaves 1 dead

NORTH CHARLESTON — A house fire in the Liberty Hill neighborhood left one man dead. North Charleston firefighters were dispatched just before midnight Oct. 15 to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue off East Montague Avenue for a reported structure fire, said Assistant Chief Christan Rainey. Firefighters found a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect. Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5. According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police located […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

1 man dead in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man was fatally shot near the Oak Ridge Estates neighborhood. North Charleston police officers were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Oct. 15 to Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road for a possible shooting. They found a man suffering a gunshot wound, spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The victim...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

SC man set mobile home on fire after eviction threat

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home. According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after I-526 chase in stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man was arrested Saturday after leading investigators on a chase from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant. Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, is charged with failure to stop for blue light and receiving a stolen good of more than $2000 but less than $10,000.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office calls mobile home fire in Ladson ‘suspicious’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged. Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday. Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A Charleston Police officer...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on the northbound Ashley River drawbridge might have been under the influence. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North. Inspector Michael...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police officer struck by car while directing traffic outside Burke High School

A Charleston police officer was struck by a car late Oct. 14 while directing traffic near Burke High School. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fishbourne and President streets downtown, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly of the Charleston Police Department. The officer was transported to the Medical University Hospital to be treated for injuries and was released early Oct. 15.
CHARLESTON, SC

