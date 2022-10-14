Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Toledo Central Catholic rolls past Fremont Ross 42-0
The Fighting Irish clinch at least a share of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference title
richlandsource.com
Toledo Rogers survives taut tilt with Toledo Bowsher
A sigh of relief filled the air in Toledo Rogers' locker room after a trying 19-18 test with Toledo Bowsher in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Last season, Toledo Rogers and Toledo Bowsher faced off on October 8, 2021 at Toledo Rogers High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Take a seat: Toledo Waite owns Toledo Woodward in huge victory
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Waite turned out the lights on Toledo Woodward 40-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-8 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Toledo Central Catholic drops a goose egg on Fremont Ross
An electrician would've been needed to get Fremont Ross on the scoreboard because Toledo Central Catholic wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Fremont Ross faced off on October 15, 2021 at Fremont Ross...
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns tough verdict over Tiffin Calvert
With little to no wiggle room, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon nosed past Tiffin Calvert 21-18 on October 14 in Ohio football. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Tiffin Calvert 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
WTOL-TV
'He is just awesome' | Sylvania youth tackles challenge of playing football deaf
SYLVANIA, Ohio — When it comes to the sport of football, communication is as dependent on success as anything. Yet, what if you took away the ability to hear?. That's the reality for Sylvania 6th grader DeAngelo Brown, who is deaf, yet continues to thrive in his first year of football.
richlandsource.com
Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Defiance Tinora rides to cruise-control win over Edgerton
Defiance Tinora scored early and often to roll over Edgerton 31-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Defiance Tinora opened with a 17-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.
utrockets.com
Toledo Runs Past 13 Nationally Ranked Programs at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – The Toledo women's cross country team finished 12th in the Women's 6K Championship race of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisc. on Friday morning. The Rockets defeated 13 of the top women's programs in the country in their first 6K race of the season. Sophomore Joy Chirchir led the way with a 35th-place finish in the Pre-Nationals meet.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro
Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Hillsdale Senior Night
Hillsdale recognized fall sports and marching band seniors before the start of Friday's game against Northwestern at Hillsdale. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
13abc.com
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
Driver dead after crash on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Maumee on Sunday night. Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) near Key and White Streets before the crash.
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
13abc.com
Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
