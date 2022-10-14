ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Toledo Rogers survives taut tilt with Toledo Bowsher

A sigh of relief filled the air in Toledo Rogers' locker room after a trying 19-18 test with Toledo Bowsher in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Last season, Toledo Rogers and Toledo Bowsher faced off on October 8, 2021 at Toledo Rogers High School. For more, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Take a seat: Toledo Waite owns Toledo Woodward in huge victory

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Waite turned out the lights on Toledo Woodward 40-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-8 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
TIFFIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Football
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
13abc.com

WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason. On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
richlandsource.com

Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
TEKONSHA, MI
utrockets.com

Toledo Runs Past 13 Nationally Ranked Programs at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

MADISON, Wisc. – The Toledo women's cross country team finished 12th in the Women's 6K Championship race of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisc. on Friday morning. The Rockets defeated 13 of the top women's programs in the country in their first 6K race of the season. Sophomore Joy Chirchir led the way with a 35th-place finish in the Pre-Nationals meet.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Toledo Start
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro

Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
SPRINGBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Hillsdale Senior Night

Hillsdale recognized fall sports and marching band seniors before the start of Friday's game against Northwestern at Hillsdale. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
HILLSDALE, MI
13abc.com

Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTOL 11

Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy