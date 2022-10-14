ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

idesignarch.com

Shingle Style Lakeside Cottage Mansion

Carman Bay Cottage located in Orono, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka is a contemporary dream home with classic shingle style architecture. Designed by Swan Architecture and built by John Kraemer & Sons, the residence has a coastal feel with fine craftsmanship both inside and outside. The exterior features a combination of stone and shingles with cedar roof and siding.
ORONO, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit

Norway's Queen Sonja visits Minneapolis church to cap off Minnesota visit. The Queen of Norway departed from Minnesota on Sunday, after spending the better part of a week in the state. But before she left, at the final event on her calendar Queen Sonja greeted hundreds of churchgoers, to celebrate a big milestone for a Minneapolis church.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon stepping down after 2022 season

MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in 12 years, the University of Minnesota volleyball team will have a new head coach next season. Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that the 2022 season will be his last with the Gophers. Minnesota is currently 10-6 this season, including a 5-3 mark in Big Ten play. In 10-plus seasons with the Gophers, McCutcheon has a 265-71 record and has led Minnesota to three NCAA Final Four appearances. He led the Gophers to a Big Ten title in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter

MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotasportsfan.com

Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful

On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KFIL Radio

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul

Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

WIAA football playoff brackets released

Four area teams will continue their seasons, three of them at home, when the WIAA football playoffs begin Friday night, Oct. 21. Hudson earned a No. 2 seed in Division 1, River Falls and New Richmond received the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in Division 2, and St. Croix Central will be a No. 6 seed in Division 4.
RIVER FALLS, WI
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota

That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...

