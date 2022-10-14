Read full article on original website
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
Washington Examiner
SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena
Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
Trump wouldn't be first former president subpoenaed by Congress
Former President Donald Trump will have to decide how to handle the subpoena that the House Jan. 6 committee voted to issue to him Thursday — though as vice chair of the committee Rep. Liz Cheney pointed out, he won't be the first president or former president to receive a congressional subpoena. The committee is demanding documents and testimony under oath from Trump, saying it has concluded it was Trump who was at the center of the assault on the Capitol and the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Lindsey Graham said Trump could 'kill 50' members of the GOP and 'it wouldn't matter': book
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Donald Trump could "kill 50 on our side and it wouldn't matter." Graham's remarks were recorded in an upcoming book from two journalists, slated for release later this month. Trump in January 2016 said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and "wouldn't lose any voters."
White House reporters don’t buy Karine Jean-Pierre’s spin on Biden gaffe asking for deceased congresswoman
Reporters showed their frustration with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she refused to admit President Biden's latest gaffe was a gaffe.
Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman
Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start...
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
Trump’s sons Donald Jr and Eric wanted stake in Trump Social as a ‘handout’, former executive claims
Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump wanted a stake in the former president’s media company despite little to no involvement, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group has said. Speaking to The Washington Post, Will Wilkerson outlined infighting and possibly illegal actions at the company. “They were coming...
MSNBC
Ron Johnson draws laughter from Wisconsin debate audience
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., stated during Thursday's debate with Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes that he had been “set up” by the FBI, a claim which drew laughter from the audience.Oct. 14, 2022.
Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments
Congressman Adam Schiff responded with derision on Sunday to Donald Trump’s assertion that the president of the United States can declassify top-secret materials “just by thinking about it”, without going through a formal review process. Asked by host Jake Tapper to respond to comments the former president...
Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?
If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
Fox News' Bret Baier responds to book's report that he wanted to rescind his network's Arizona call in 2020: 'I never said the Trump campaign 'was really pissed''
The book "The Divider" recounts Bret Baier pushing Fox to rescind its decision to call Arizona for Biden. Baier tells Insider the "full context" of his email was not reported in the book. The authors stand by their book and note that his statement doesn't deny the accuracy of the...
Donald Trump Reportedly Almost Fired Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner On Twitter—So Awkward!
An upcoming and long-awaited new book claims that Donald Trump allegedly had to be stopped from firing his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during his presidency. The kicker is that the twice-impeached former president, 76, was reportedly talked out of announcing the exits of his oldest daughter, 40, and son-in-law, 40 on Twitter by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, 72.
“Donald John Trump”: Watch Dramatic Moment January 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Former President
In a dramatic move, the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol voted today to subpoena former president Donald Trump on the matter. The resolution was submitted by committee vice chair Liz Cheney, who urged in reference to Trump, “We must seek the testimony of the key player” in the attack. “I am offering this resolution, that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony, under oath, from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a 'piece of shit' and an 'Old Crow' in a new Maggie Haberman book
Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a "piece of shit," according to a forthcoming book by Maggie Haberman. The former president said he thought congressional leaders would rule "with an iron fist." Trump spoke with Haberman for her book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
Trump attacks Maggie Haberman book as ‘disgusting’ and denies he nearly fired Ivanka via tweet
During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Donald Trump continued his attacks on a forthcoming book about him from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In a speech in Warren, the former president denied one of the book’s more shocking claims, that Mr Trump considered firing his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles via tweet.“I had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka, that didn’t happen,” he told the crowd, calling the story “disgusting.”“No, but how do you how do you call your daughter and explain this?” The attacks...
