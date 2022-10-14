ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena

Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
POTUS
CBS News

Trump wouldn't be first former president subpoenaed by Congress

Former President Donald Trump will have to decide how to handle the subpoena that the House Jan. 6 committee voted to issue to him Thursday — though as vice chair of the committee Rep. Liz Cheney pointed out, he won't be the first president or former president to receive a congressional subpoena. The committee is demanding documents and testimony under oath from Trump, saying it has concluded it was Trump who was at the center of the assault on the Capitol and the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman

Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
Salon

Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
POTUS
shefinds

Donald Trump Reportedly Almost Fired Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner On Twitter—So Awkward!

An upcoming and long-awaited new book claims that Donald Trump allegedly had to be stopped from firing his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during his presidency. The kicker is that the twice-impeached former president, 76, was reportedly talked out of announcing the exits of his oldest daughter, 40, and son-in-law, 40 on Twitter by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, 72.
POTUS
Deadline

“Donald John Trump”: Watch Dramatic Moment January 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Former President

In a dramatic move, the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol voted today to subpoena former president Donald Trump on the matter. The resolution was submitted by committee vice chair Liz Cheney, who urged in reference to Trump, “We must seek the testimony of the key player” in the attack. “I am offering this resolution, that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony, under oath, from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
POTUS
The Independent

Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump attacks Maggie Haberman book as ‘disgusting’ and denies he nearly fired Ivanka via tweet

During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Donald Trump continued his attacks on a forthcoming book about him from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In a speech in Warren, the former president denied one of the book’s more shocking claims, that Mr Trump considered firing his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles via tweet.“I had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka, that didn’t happen,” he told the crowd, calling the story “disgusting.”“No, but how do you how do you call your daughter and explain this?” The attacks...
MICHIGAN STATE

