WCTV
Leon County hosts a Community Conversation for the 32304 zip code
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Creating an open dialogue. The Leon County commissioner, Bill Proctor, and the Leon county government hosted a community conversation to discuss plans to improve the 32304 zip code which is the poorest in the state. Thursday’s 32304 community conversation was just that, a conversation. It gave...
WCTV
Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
blackchronicle.com
Brooks County teen dies in Florida accident | Local News
JASPER Fla. — A Brooks County teen was killed Sunday in an accident in Hamilton County, Fla., in line with officers. The accident happened at 4:46 a.m. close to the 465 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound, in line with a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The...
WCTV
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12. First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
Group behind Slim Chickens working to support area charities
A Tallahassee-based team is working to support Big Bend charities by building up new businesses. Their latest project is called Slim Chickens.
WCTV
FSU students raise awareness about cardiac arrest after a student died in 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After one Florida State University student died suddenly in 2020, other students are coming together to raise money and awareness on how to help someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The university just received 51 new defibrillators in support of what is called the Tom Project. Tom...
Florida man fatally stabs victim after he ‘disrespected him’, deputies say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man died Thursday after being stabbed multiple times in a parking lot in Tallahassee. Leon County sheriff’s deputies found a man who had been stabbed “two or three times,” according to WTXL. “When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab...
thefamuanonline.com
Girls2Divas seeks to make a difference
In Tallahassee, approximately 68% of girls experience verbal bullying, 33% of girls experience cyberbullying, and 30% of girls experience physical bullying, according to the Leon County Department of Health 2020 annual report. In order to remediate the psychological effects that external violence may inflict on young girls mentally, physically and...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 12, 2022
Damion Armstead, 31, Marianna, Florida: Retail petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Anne Pierce, 52, Cottondale, Florida: Trespassing: Cottondale Police Department. Christopher Dickens, 43, Malone, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cesia Santacruz, 24, Sneads, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Sneads Police Department. There are a total of...
WCTV
FSU celebrating the groundbreaking for its new college of business
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University celebrating the groundbreaking for its new college of business and FSU says this is one of the biggest events in the business school’s 72-year history. The new building for FSU’s college of business is a 120-million dollar project in the making, nearly...
WCTV
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next boxing world champions may be training right in the big bend in Gadsden County. Shine Head Boxing Gym is led by former boxing pro Shinny Burns, and he does it right in his backyard free of charge. Burns says boxing helped keep him out...
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
FDOT issues Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 16
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
WCTV
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
WCTV
Cauzican Pet Care shares three pets up for adoption
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Cauzican Foster Dogs host an event every Saturday at Pet Smart to try to get their pets adopted. For more information, you can visit Cauzican Care’s Facebook at this link.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta held the perfect event to start the weekend. The Taste of Downtown event on Thursday featured live music, a wristband that can get you two free drinks, a punch card, and even a menu with discounted prices to participating restaurants. “We are just getting...
Tallahassee Police Department: Pedestrian injured following traffic incident
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident that occurred early Sunday morning.
thefamuanonline.com
Robinson commits to more resources for Marching 100
Shortly after Florida A&M’s football team spoke out and took the university to task,. members of The Marching 100, FAMU’s marching band, voiced their concerns with the. administration on social media, explaining that they get treated worse than the football. players. During the first away game at the...
