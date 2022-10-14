ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Leon County hosts a Community Conversation for the 32304 zip code

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Creating an open dialogue. The Leon County commissioner, Bill Proctor, and the Leon county government hosted a community conversation to discuss plans to improve the 32304 zip code which is the poorest in the state. Thursday’s 32304 community conversation was just that, a conversation. It gave...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Brooks County teen dies in Florida accident | Local News

JASPER Fla. — A Brooks County teen was killed Sunday in an accident in Hamilton County, Fla., in line with officers. The accident happened at 4:46 a.m. close to the 465 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound, in line with a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan

Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12. First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Girls2Divas seeks to make a difference

In Tallahassee, approximately 68% of girls experience verbal bullying, 33% of girls experience cyberbullying, and 30% of girls experience physical bullying, according to the Leon County Department of Health 2020 annual report. In order to remediate the psychological effects that external violence may inflict on young girls mentally, physically and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 12, 2022

Damion Armstead, 31, Marianna, Florida: Retail petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Anne Pierce, 52, Cottondale, Florida: Trespassing: Cottondale Police Department. Christopher Dickens, 43, Malone, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Cesia Santacruz, 24, Sneads, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Sneads Police Department. There are a total of...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

FSU celebrating the groundbreaking for its new college of business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University celebrating the groundbreaking for its new college of business and FSU says this is one of the biggest events in the business school’s 72-year history. The new building for FSU’s college of business is a 120-million dollar project in the making, nearly...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta held the perfect event to start the weekend. The Taste of Downtown event on Thursday featured live music, a wristband that can get you two free drinks, a punch card, and even a menu with discounted prices to participating restaurants. “We are just getting...
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Robinson commits to more resources for Marching 100

Shortly after Florida A&M’s football team spoke out and took the university to task,. members of The Marching 100, FAMU’s marching band, voiced their concerns with the. administration on social media, explaining that they get treated worse than the football. players. During the first away game at the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

