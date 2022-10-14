ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Micah Parsons: 'No Question,' 'No Beef' with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice

By Zach Dimmitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgPzg_0iYMkzOS00

Ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, should Micah Parsons - arguably the Dallas Cowboys' best player - have "beef" with the franchise's biggest rival?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons - a native of Harrisburg, Pa. - is set to head back to his home state Sunday night for a divisional bout with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles . The 123rd edition of the headed rivalry brings with it some heavy stakes, as Dallas aims for 5-1 and potentially first place in the NFC East.

And as arguably the best player on "America's Team," many might expect Parsons to take pride in spearheading some of the trash talk leading up to the prime-time matchup. Former Eagle and current Cowboy Jason Peters has called out Philly fans directly while Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has playfully said "F the Cowboys!" Surely Parsons should follow suit.

But even one of the league's most bruising pass-rushers - who is currently tied for the league-lead with six sacks - has a soft spot for his home state.

"I (have) no beef with Philly, man," Parsons said. "I'm a PA guy. I love Philly, I love Pittsburgh, I love all parts of PA."

Parsons grew up in the state capitol two hours away from Lincoln Financial Field and played collegiately for the Penn State Nittany Lions for two seasons. One could say he bleeds Pennsylvania through and through.

Not necessarily an ideal connection for the face of the Cowboys. He even went as far to say that Eagles veteran right tackle Lane Johnson "is a friend of (his)."

Siding with the enemy? Some Cowboys fans might think "How could he?!" But Parsons hardly sees things as being that dramatic. He's leaving the hoo-hah up to the people in the stands. After all, things will hardly be friendly when Johnson and Parsons go head-to-head at the point of attack on the right side of the line on Sunday night.

"I wasn't really into the rivalries with New York, Philly, Cowboys, you know how that go," he said. "I'm pretty neutral."

This neutrality could pay major dividends against a rowdy Philly crowd that will be ready for one of the biggest games of the season. But in the comfort of his home state, Parsons will hardly be breaking his concentration. His shared love and passion for the city and state comes with a level of understanding for the expected raunchiness of Eagles fans.

"That's what we love about the game though, the passion that the fans come with," Parsons said. "That's what it's about. I can't be mad at someone for being passionate about something they love."

Parsons, tied for the NFL lead in sacks with six, is nursing a groin injury this week. (He got a DNP on Wednesday but was upgraded to "limited'' on Thursday.) But he said there is "no question'' he will play Sunday night.

So, "no question.'' And "no beef.''

The Cowboys and Eagles were playing for playoff position and bragging rights the last time they met in Week 18 of last season. Dallas ended up with a convincing 51-26 win.

Parsons was unable to play in that game as he rested for the NFC Wild Card matchup that came and went for the Cowboys a week later. He did, however, play a disruptive role in Dallas' 41-21 blowout over Philly in Week 3 at AT&T Stadium.

But now with the Eagles standing as arguably the best team in the league through five weeks, Parsons will need to bring out a little bit of that fiery side for this all-important rivalry matchup in a place he's all too familiar with.

Dallas and Philadelphia kickoff at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday Night Football.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: SN7 Picks: Who wins between Cowboys Eagles?

Will the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, or will the Dallas Cowboys solidify their status as NFC contenders? The Bet The Edge crew reveals their picks for Sunday Night Football. Think you can out-pick the experts? Download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play SN7 for a shot at $100K. #fantasyfootball #shorts »
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
Dallas, TX
Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys Game#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Dallas Cowboys#America S Team#Lincoln Financial Field
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Youtube
atozsports.com

The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for

The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy