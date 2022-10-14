ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

JV Raiders earn share of conference title, edge Lee County

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvADg_0iYMkZdg00

ROCKINGHAM — Thursday’s junior varsity football game came down to the final seconds and ended in at least a share of the conference title for the Richmond Raiders.

Hosting Lee County, the Richmond JV Raiders used a late special teams stand and recovered an onside kick attempt to earn a 21-20 win.

Mounting a come-from-behind victory, the JV Raiders notched their sixth straight win.

That, coupled with Scotland’s loss to Pinecrest on Thursday, cemented at least a share of the Sandhills Athletic Conference title in head coach Ryan Mercer’s first season at the helm.

“It was a true battle and we showed a lot of resilience, especially without two starters on the offensive line,” Mercer said. “We had injuries on defense and some guys playing out of position.

“We fought hard in what was a heavyweight fight. We were fortunate to come up on the right end of it. Any time we got hit, our kids would punch right back and showed a lot of growth tonight.”

The JV Raiders took a 7-0 lead in the first half when sophomore running back Javion Smith (15 carries, 118 yards) scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns from 40 yards with 2:54 left in the second quarter. Freshman kicker Jake Veach added the extra point.

Lee County answered with its first touchdown before the half and added another score on its opening drive of the third quarter.

Richmond trailed 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, but would tie the game just seven seconds into the final stanza. Smith rushed into the end zone from two yards out with 11:53 left in regulation and another Veach PAT made it 14-14.

Sophomore linebacker Fred Isaac helped keep the game close when he recorded a strip sack and fumble recovery two possessions later to give the JV Raiders the ball back.

The defense registered the eventual game-winning touchdown when freshman defensive lineman Timothy Sloan intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards to the house. Following Veach’s third PAT, Richmond led 21-14 with 2:16 left to play.

Lee County returned the ensuing kickoff into the red zone and made the game interesting by finding the end zone one more time with 16.7 seconds on the clock.

The JV Yellow Jackets went for two points, but sophomores Tate Simpson, Gage Stewart and Jackson Hamilton stacked the ball carrier for a three-yard loss to maintain a one-point lead.

Icing the win was sophomore Nicholas Griggs, who recovered an onside kick attempt as the game clock expired.

Freshman quarterback Evan Hodges threw 12-of-16 passing for 174 yards. Hitting four different receivers, Griggs led the way with 5 catches for 114 yards. Amer Morrison had 3 grabs for 25 yards, Domonic Tillman added 2 catches for 12 yards and Keonta Pegues hauled in one catch for 23 yards.

“The share of the conference title is huge for us,” Mercer closed. “To do this in my first year is great to carry on the tradition of Coach (Patrick) Hope, who has been a big mentor and helped me a lot.

“More importantly, it’s a big deal for our kids. I hope they take this into their varsity seasons and use that taste of winning to help the program and stay hungrier for more.”

Note: Head coach Ryan Mercer and Deon Cranford contributed stats and game information to this article. This article was updated to correct a touchdown and add additional stats.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond at Lee County

SANFORD — Surviving a big conference road test on Friday, the Richmond Raider football team obtained its first winning record of the season. Defeating Lee County High School 35-33, the Raiders stayed in second place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings. Using a 28-point first half, the Raiders got...
SANFORD, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road

[Story begins below two video interviews with key Eastern players, Josh Murray and Jasaih Thomas.]. Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on...
MEBANE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, NC
Education
Lee County, NC
Sports
City
Rockingham, NC
Lee County, NC
Football
County
Lee County, NC
The Richmond Observer

Mediate fires 7-under opening round at SAS Championship

CARY — Rocco Mediate wasted no time in jumping out to a strong seven-under start during his opening round of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club on Friday. Mediate hit a dart on his approach shot into the first green to several feet which he coolly putted in to start the day with his first birdie.
CARY, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
DURHAM, NC
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Rockingham crash: Robin Roberts expected to make full recovery

Robin Roberts Racing has given a brief update on Robin Roberts condition. The Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star was injured on Saturday during a race against Justin Swanstrom at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. During the race, Roberts lost control of his car. He was involved in a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jv#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Richmond Jv Raiders#Pinecrest
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Speedway to be repaved; project set to begin end of October

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s legendary racetrack is getting ready for a repave. Rockingham Speedway Vice President of Operations Justin Jones confirmed Thursday that work is expected to begin on the track Oct. 24, weather permitting, and is part of the efforts to attract larger race series like NASCAR — which hasn’t held an event there since the 2013 truck race.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Robin Roberts crashes against Swanstrom at NPK Rockingham

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday. He crashed during filming in a pass against Justin Swanstrom at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. Roberts crashed hard into the wall. Then, it rebounded to hit the other wall as he was...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
jocoreport.com

3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash

CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy