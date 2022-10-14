Read full article on original website
West Virginia Football Opens as Road Underdogs to Texas Tech
It’s now time for West Virginia to turn the page from their win over Baylor and have the focus be shifted to a trip to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Odds makers like Circa Sports are opening the lines by favoring the home Red Raiders by 4 points in this matchup of two equal teams record wise. Both the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders are 3-3 overall and have just one conference win.
Late Buzzer-Beater Fails as West Virginia Soccer Ties Kentucky in Classic Match
The West Virginia men’s soccer team didn’t win their match with Kentucky on Saturday night, but they didn’t lose it either. The Mountaineers (4-6-3, 1-1-3 Sun Belt) fought back after trailing 2-0 early in front of a rocking crowd at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Fifth-year senior forward...
Is Baylor Win Neal Brown’s Biggest Victory at WVU?
In terms of big wins, a frustration for fans often extends to the fact West Virginia hasn’t had enough of them in recent years. This is then used as a criticism of head coach Neal Brown’s tenure as a whole. And while more are definitely needed, there have been a few wins under Brown that could argue as “big” ones, or they at least garnered that label at the time.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook- October 16
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. While wearing pink, the WVU women’s soccer team beat Baylor 3-1 on Sunday. Update (11:00 AM) – The WVU volleyball team beat Chicago State in 3 sets on Saturday. Update (8:30...
West Virginia Basketball Offers Pair of 2024 Texas Guards
West Virginia’s coaching staff has extended offers to a pair of 2024 Texas guards, Dink Pate and Daniel Tuck, on Sunday night. Pate is a 5-star out of Dallas and Tuck is a 3-star from Rockwall, Texas. “All glory to God. Offered. West Virginia University,” Pate said on Twitter....
Three Takeaways from WVU’s Gold-Blue Debut Scrimmage
West Virginia men’s basketball played in front of the public for the first time for the 2022-23 season on Friday night. The gold team defeated the blue team 37-31 behind Mohamed Wague and Jamel King scoring in double-figures. Emmitt Mathews (shoulder), Tre Mitchell (foot) and Patrick Suemnick (knee) did...
3 Takeaways from WVU Football Outlasting Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – To say the Mountaineers needed a big win would be an understatement. But either way, West Virginia got that big win on Thursday night, outlasting Baylor 43-40. Now that WVU has evened up its record and claimed a conference win to boot, it’s time to digest it and discuss what this game taught us about this team.
What to Look For in WVU Basketball Gold-Blue Debut Scrimmage
Friday night marks the first time that the 2022-23 West Virginia men’s basketball team will play in-front of the public. The Mountaineers will open the coliseum doors for the Gold-Blue Debut starting at 7 p.m. Even though it is an inter squad scrimmage, there’s many questions about this new team that Bob Huggins and his staff have brought in over the offseason.
Asti: Neal Brown Still Has Trust of Players, Which Matters Above All Else
There’s something I need to now say concerning the Neal Brown era at West Virginia. And it’s only fair that I say this. By no means does this mean the criticism around Neal Brown hasn’t been fair, but this is crystal clear right now – this WVU team is still playing hard for him. This group cares. This group isn’t playing like a team does if they don’t believe in their coach.
Gallery: Baylor Bears 0-6 in Morgantown After Thursday Night Win
MORGANTOWN — Mountaineer fans where in for a doozy Thursday night under the lights at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. A fumble recovery ran back for a touchdown, a blocked extra point returned for a safety by Jacoby Spells, a Dante Stills tackle for loss record, two outstanding defensive turnovers by safety Aubrey Banks and spear Jasir Cox, and a career night for running back Tony Mathis — all capped off by a Casey Legg game winning field goal.
Gold Team Defeats Blue 37-31 in West Virginia Debut Scrimmage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Friday night, the gold team defeated the blue team 37-31 to conclude the Gold-Blue Debut event for West Virginia men’s basketball. The scrimmage lasted two 12-minute halves. Emmitt Matthews, Tre Mitchell and Pat Suemnick did not participate in the scrimmage to due to being banged up with nagging injuries.
Bob Huggins Asked About Retirement Timeline on Pardon My Take Podcast
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins appeared on Barstool’s Pardon My Take podcast for Friday’s edition of the show. Huggins was asked about his retirement timeline to which the Hall of Fame coach gave a genuine answer. “I don’t have a timeline. I don’t think about those things....
