Medical industry needs to be regulated and carefully watched . They are out of control and very flawed and misguided in pursuit of profits
I've learned to always get a second opinion. I went to a doctor several years ago who told me I had a cyst and needed an operation. I took my x-ray to another doctor who shook his head and told me I didn't have a cyst. The small mass on the x-ray was actually scar tissue. This was a valuable lesson to learn. It's also the reason I don't run to the doctor every time I have a minor ache or pain.
this is every doctor in America. just in it to make money any way possible. lie to you and say you have to have surgeries or meds you don't actually need so they can bill you and your insurance. or they create a problem they say they have the solution to to fleece you of money. just like the government did to everyone with the covid vaccine and covid protocols
Comments / 68