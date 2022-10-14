ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 9

riders on the storm
15h ago

the dictator got caught begging for election interference.

Reply(4)
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Business Insider

The US should punish Saudi Arabia by taking away its air-defense systems and putting them in Ukraine, Sen. Chris Murphy says

US Sen. Chris Murphy said the US should halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia. He also suggested moving existing air-defense systems in the country to Ukraine. Saudi Arabia angered Democrats after agreeing with Russia to raise oil prices. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, suggested moving US air-defense systems from...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump accused of ‘threatening’ US Jews over lack of support

Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about US Jews, and his suggestion that they should support him more for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
France 24

Should Saudi Arabia worry? Biden warns of consequences over OPEC+ oil cuts

“There will be consequences,” Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia after Riyadh sided with Russia and other OPEC+ nations to cut oil production. What type of consequences are Biden referring to? For their part, Gulf states argue they are not trying to bankroll on the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, but prop up a price of crude threatened by the spectre of a global recession and slowing demand.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#Gas Prices#U S Oil Production#Business Industry#Linus Business#Democratic#The White House
The Intercept

“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden

When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
ECONOMY
nationalinterest.org

Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes

Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TheDailyBeast

Trains in Russia Halted as Destroyed Missile Debris Rains Down on Tracks in Belgorod

Train services in a Russian region near the Ukrainian border were suspended Friday after the wreckage of destroyed missiles showered onto railroad tracks, a regional governor said. Vyacheslav Gladkov shared an image on his Telegram channel which appeared to show the smoking remnants of a rocket alongside damaged tracks, explaining that air defenses had shot missiles out of the sky near Novy Oskol—a town around 56 miles north of the Ukrainian border. “Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended,” Gladkov said in the post, adding that there were no casualties. Kyiv has not immediately reacted to the news. On Thursday, Gladkov accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment building in the city of Belgorod after Russia launched widespread missile strikes across Ukraine earlier this week. Ukrainian officials said the building had actually been hit by a misfiring Russian missile targeted at the city of Kharkiv.
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Energy Aspects Says Shale Oil Output Threatens to Peak in 2024

Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. — Don’t expect US shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy