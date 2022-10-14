Read full article on original website
riders on the storm
15h ago
the dictator got caught begging for election interference.
Democrats issue fresh ultimatum to Saudi Arabia over oil production
Members of Congress raise prospect of one-year arms sales ban unless kingdom reverses Opec+ decision to cut output
White House says Biden believes Saudi Arabia has sided with Russia after OPEC+ cut
The White House said Tuesday that President Biden believes Saudi Arabia has effectively sided with Russia’s war aims in Ukraine following the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance’s announcement last week that it would cut oil production. "We believe by the decision that OPEC+ made last week, (Saudi Arabia is) certainly...
Let Saudi Arabia’s friendship with Putin be a wake-up call for the west
Every picture tells a story, or so it’s said, and the photo of a smirking Vladimir Putin shaking hands with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at the opening game of the men’s football World Cup in Moscow in June 2018 carried a clear warning for the west.
Saudis angrily say U.S. oil accusations are political, unfounded
Saudis accuse U.S. of politicizing oil, refuse to obey 'dictates'; U.S. says relationship is being reconsidered.
The US should punish Saudi Arabia by taking away its air-defense systems and putting them in Ukraine, Sen. Chris Murphy says
US Sen. Chris Murphy said the US should halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia. He also suggested moving existing air-defense systems in the country to Ukraine. Saudi Arabia angered Democrats after agreeing with Russia to raise oil prices. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, suggested moving US air-defense systems from...
Trump news – live: Trump accused of ‘threatening’ US Jews over lack of support
Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about US Jews, and his suggestion that they should support him more for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the...
Donald Trump Golfs With the Saudis as Nation Snubs Joe Biden on World Stage
A golf course in New York run by Donald Trump's company will play host to a Saudi-backed golf tournament this week, the same day as Saudi Arabia announced it has rejected an appeal by the Biden administration to delay OPEC's recent decision to reduce oil production. The three-day women's Aramco...
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Biden escalates feud with Saudi Arabia, warning of 'consequences' for cutting oil production in coordination with Russia
Biden made an nonspecific threat to Saudi Arabia after its decision to cut oil output. The call, which will drive up prices, was made as part of the OPEC+ grouping including Russia. The White House has framed the move as the Saudis siding with Russia against Ukraine. President Joe Biden...
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
France 24
Should Saudi Arabia worry? Biden warns of consequences over OPEC+ oil cuts
“There will be consequences,” Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia after Riyadh sided with Russia and other OPEC+ nations to cut oil production. What type of consequences are Biden referring to? For their part, Gulf states argue they are not trying to bankroll on the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, but prop up a price of crude threatened by the spectre of a global recession and slowing demand.
Russia applauds OPEC+ for its huge oil output cut, reportedly saying it will counter the 'mayhem' the US has created in the market
Russia hailed OPEC+ for its "thoughtful" decision to slash oil production targets, per media reports Sunday. The move will balance the "mayhem" created by the US in energy markets, a Kremlin spokesman said. With midterm elections ahead, the White House slammed OPEC+ for "aligning" with Moscow on the oil market.
“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden
When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
nationalinterest.org
Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes
Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
Saudi Arabia and OPEC risk causing a US recession, Sen. Blumenthal says
CNN Business — OPEC and its allies have defended their decision to slash oil production by arguing they are trying to prepare for a potential economic downturn that would hurt energy demand. Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal isn’t buying that argument from Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and is leading the...
CNBC
Biden administration is killing oil and gas production jobs, says Sen. Bill Cassidy
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the potential impact of a production cut from OPEC+ on the U.S. economy and the Biden administration's energy policy.
Trains in Russia Halted as Destroyed Missile Debris Rains Down on Tracks in Belgorod
Train services in a Russian region near the Ukrainian border were suspended Friday after the wreckage of destroyed missiles showered onto railroad tracks, a regional governor said. Vyacheslav Gladkov shared an image on his Telegram channel which appeared to show the smoking remnants of a rocket alongside damaged tracks, explaining that air defenses had shot missiles out of the sky near Novy Oskol—a town around 56 miles north of the Ukrainian border. “Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended,” Gladkov said in the post, adding that there were no casualties. Kyiv has not immediately reacted to the news. On Thursday, Gladkov accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment building in the city of Belgorod after Russia launched widespread missile strikes across Ukraine earlier this week. Ukrainian officials said the building had actually been hit by a misfiring Russian missile targeted at the city of Kharkiv.
rigzone.com
Energy Aspects Says Shale Oil Output Threatens to Peak in 2024
Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. — Don’t expect US shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects.
Saudi Arabia's defense minister 'astonished' by 'accusations' that Saudis are aligned with Russia
Saudi Arabia's defense minister said Sunday that he and other top officials are "astonished" by accusations that Saudi Arabia has aligned itself with Russia due to OPEC's decision to cut oil production by two million barrels a day. "Although the OPEC+ decision, which was taken unanimously, was due to purely...
Senator Wants to Redirect Saudi-Bound Missiles to Ukraine After OPEC Cut
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has proposed transferring U.S. weapons slated for Saudi Arabia to Ukraine in the wake of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to cut oil production. In a series of tweets, the senator from Connecticut said that "there are two practical, immediate changes the...
