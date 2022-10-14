Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Middletown Crash Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13)....
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
WBOC
Three Sent to Hospital In Pittsville Hit and Run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford Pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Rd. near Main St. around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Francisco Martinez, 19 of Millsboro, DE, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred last night. On October […] The post Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police recover stolen vehicle, firearms, power tools, drugs
CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – 52-year-old Judy Goddard of Camden Wyoming is behind bars after being found inside stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon. Around 12:48 p.m. on October 15th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Royal Farms at 5456 North DuPont Highway in Dover for a reported stolen vehicle. The caller reported that a blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from Maryland, and parked in the Royal Farms parking lot.
WBOC
Two Men Arrested After Robbing Man in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two men were arrested after they robbed a man leaving a convenience store Saturday night in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say a man, 39, was leaving Wawa, at 31055 Veterans Way, on his scooter when he was approached by two men around 10:30 p.m. One of the men grabbed the man by his jacket and threatened to kill him if he did not give him his wallet, scooter, and other personal belongs. The same man began to physically assault the man and pointed a knife at him. The other man pointed a gun at him.
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting
DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
WBOC
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Deadly Worcester County Shooting
BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a man who was charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday. 18 year-old Boris Connor of Newark, Maryland has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault along with firearms related charges. Connor appeared...
WBOC
Update: Driver Killed in Crash With Tractor-trailer in Ellendale Identified
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Ellendale on Thursday night. Troopers said that shortly before 8 p.m., a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a Kia Sportage, driven by Scott Adams, 75, was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor-trailer.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
WGMD Radio
Newark, MD Man Charged with Murder
A Newark, Maryland man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Worcester County Saturday afternoon. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Basket Switch Road in Newark where they found the body of 34 year old Kamron Lucas. A Deputy and State Trooper arrested 18 year old Boris Wade Connor during a traffic stop – its believed the two Newark men were acquainted and argued when Connor pulled a handgun and shot Lewis. Maryland State Police were asked by the Sheriff’s Department to investigate.
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
firststateupdate.com
Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound...
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a car in Laurel late Tuesday night. Troopers on Thursday identified the victim as Terrence Deshields, 36, of Laurel. Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Malibu, driven...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury issues traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is issuing a traffic alert as roadwork begins on Carroll Street. A private contractor will be installing a protected bike lane from Riverside Circle to Division Street. Realignments between Route 13 Business and Division Street will also be taking place. The City says work will continue 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until work is complete.
WBOC
Shooting at Ink Studio Damages Business
DOVER, Del - Dover Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Ink Studios Thursday afternoon leaving the business and a car damaged. Police were called around 4 p.m. to Ink Studio, 1040 South State Street, Dover, DE for shots being fired. Officers responded and began to look for possible...
firststateupdate.com
Two Townsend Men Charged In Middletown Post Football Game Shooting
Middletown Police have made arrests in a shooting that left two injured after an Appoquinimink High School football game last month. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road and Choptank Road when shots were fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
