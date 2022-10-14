ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NJ

Union County Tournament girls soccer semifinal round, Oct. 16

Chiara Cosenza scored the games only goal with 38:30 left in the game as top-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded Summit 1-0 at Johnson High School in Clark. Sutton Factor was solid, posting two saves. Westfield (13-0-1) will face either second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Windsor, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
West Windsor Township, NJ
West Windsor Township, NJ
Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16

Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap

Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
DUMONT, NJ
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
