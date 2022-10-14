Read full article on original website
Union County Tournament girls soccer semifinal round, Oct. 16
Chiara Cosenza scored the games only goal with 38:30 left in the game as top-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded Summit 1-0 at Johnson High School in Clark. Sutton Factor was solid, posting two saves. Westfield (13-0-1) will face either second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the...
No. 7 Immaculate Heart girls soccer advances to county final with last-minute goal
For an entire year, junior Alexandra Barry was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch while her team proved it was one of the best in the state and won a Non-Public A state championship. Barry was supportive the entire season and wanted nothing but the best for her...
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Boys soccer: Pascack Hills defeats Fort Lee - Bergen County Cup - Semifinal round
Michael Chelney scored two goals to lead 10th-seeded Pascack Hills past 11th-seeded Fort Lee 3-1 in the semifinals of the Bergen County Cup in Montvale. Fort Lee (7-6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to a goal from Enzo Yu. However, Pascack Hills (9-5) answered back with three goals, including one from Jacob Shashoua.
Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16
Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
Boys Soccer: Morris County Tournament semifinals preview
Boys Soccer: Roxbury shocks Delbarton — MORRIS COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS.
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Boys Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round recaps for Oct. 14
Brandon Silveira recorded five saves to guide fifth-seeded East Brunswick to a 2-0 shutout win over 12th-seeded North Brunswick in the opening round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in East Brunswick. The Bears play fourth-seeded St. Joseph Metuchen in the next round on Tuesday. Nathan Lopez and Joseph Carbone...
Football: No. 3 Bergen Catholic starts fast in win over No. 4 St. Joseph (WATCH)
Vito Campanile keeps the Great American Rivalry Series coins on his dresser. It’s safe to say the annual game against St. Joseph (Mont.) means a lot to Bergen Catholic’s fifth-year head coach. The Crusaders, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, outworked the No. 4 Green Knights to...
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Kearny over Hoboken - Girls soccer - Hudson County Tournament - Semifinal
Gianna Charney led with three goals and two assists as top-seeded Kearny won, 10-0, over fourth-seeded Hoboken in the semifinal round of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny (6-6) will play the winner of Thursday’s game between second-seeded Bayonne and third-seeded North Bergen in the final at the Red...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles
When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap
Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
