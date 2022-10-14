ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

kmaland.com

Sidney grad Jorgenson sets Central XC record

(Pella) -- Sidney alum Noah Jorgenson has joined the Central College record books. Jorgenson – a cross country standout for the Dutch – posted an 8,000 meter time of 24:27.40 at Saturday’s Augustana Interregional to finish 11th. Jorgenson’s time broke the previous school record previously set by...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

NSAA releases D1, D2 football brackets

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the first round assignments for Class D1 and D2 football. In Class D1, Elmwood-Murdock is the No. 6 seed in the East Bracket. The Knights will face Plainview on Thursday. Weeping Water is the No. 14. They will face Cross County.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick

(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
CLARINDA, IA
waynedailynews.com

Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released

LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Iowa Class 1A (10/14): Underwood, Treynor nab big wins in 1A-8

(KMAland) -- Underwood and Treynor picked up big wins in 1A-8 while Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley dropped games in KMAland Iowa Class 1A on Friday. Central Decatur's Champ Walker had 17 carries for 82 yards to lead Central Decatur in the loss. Other Class 1A District 6. No. 10...
TREYNOR, IA
GoCreighton.com

Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 8): AHSTW & Lenox

(KMAland) -- As the regular season concludes, Tom Moore hit the road to check out a pair of undefeated teams. The former Griswold head coach made stops in Avoca and Lenox to chat with AHSTW head coach GG Harris and Lenox co-head coaches Michael Nardini and Cole Bonde. AHSTW concludes...
LENOX, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat

Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!

Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage. A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years. “They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE

