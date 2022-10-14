ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

nwmissourinews.com

Defense shines as Maryville football defeats Savannah to keep Highway 71 trophy

Maryville football handed Highway 71 rival Savannah its first loss of the season but also kept the Highway 71 trophy in the Spoofhounds' hands, with a 39-28 win. The ’Hounds and Savages started the game like one might expect rivals to — by trading touchdowns on their first drive of the game. Maryville scored in just three plays and 57 seconds from the start of the game, with a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin to senior running back Caden Stoecklein.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Sidney grad Jorgenson sets Central XC record

(Pella) -- Sidney alum Noah Jorgenson has joined the Central College record books. Jorgenson – a cross country standout for the Dutch – posted an 8,000 meter time of 24:27.40 at Saturday’s Augustana Interregional to finish 11th. Jorgenson’s time broke the previous school record previously set by...
SIDNEY, IA
Maryville, MO
Sports
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
kmaland.com

Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick

(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 8): AHSTW & Lenox

(KMAland) -- As the regular season concludes, Tom Moore hit the road to check out a pair of undefeated teams. The former Griswold head coach made stops in Avoca and Lenox to chat with AHSTW head coach GG Harris and Lenox co-head coaches Michael Nardini and Cole Bonde. AHSTW concludes...
LENOX, IA
#Kmaland
kttn.com

Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
TRENTON, MO
kmaland.com

Calvin Whipple, 63, Clarinda, IA

Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
CLARINDA, IA
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
BUTLER, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 17-23

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Collision with semi's load leads to injuries

HARRISON COUNTY, MO - An Albany driver was hurt in a collision with a truck driver's load Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Ronald Chadwick, 41, was westbound on Route 136 in New Hampton as his vehicle passed a semi hauling a combine in the opposite lane. The wheel of the combine was crossing over the centerline, and was hit by Chadwick's vehicle. He was taken to Mosaic hospital with moderate injuries.
NEW HAMPTON, MO
kttn.com

Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson

A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
LAWSON, MO

