Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 8 (10/14): Maryville pulls even in MEC, North Andrew grabs big win
(KMAland) -- Maryville pulled even in the MEC while East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley & Mound City were 8-Player winners in Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20. Jarrett Spinnato had five rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score...
nwmissourinews.com
Defense shines as Maryville football defeats Savannah to keep Highway 71 trophy
Maryville football handed Highway 71 rival Savannah its first loss of the season but also kept the Highway 71 trophy in the Spoofhounds' hands, with a 39-28 win. The ’Hounds and Savages started the game like one might expect rivals to — by trading touchdowns on their first drive of the game. Maryville scored in just three plays and 57 seconds from the start of the game, with a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin to senior running back Caden Stoecklein.
kmaland.com
Sidney grad Jorgenson sets Central XC record
(Pella) -- Sidney alum Noah Jorgenson has joined the Central College record books. Jorgenson – a cross country standout for the Dutch – posted an 8,000 meter time of 24:27.40 at Saturday’s Augustana Interregional to finish 11th. Jorgenson’s time broke the previous school record previously set by...
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/15): LC wins home tourney, CAM takes RVC, Red Oak, SE Warren, Heelan impress
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home tournament without losing a set, CAM took the RVC Tournament, Red Oak took second at Winterset, Southeast Warren was impressive in Knoxville and more from the Saturday in KMAland volleyball. LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT. Lewis Central posted a perfect 4-0 today to win their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 8): AHSTW & Lenox
(KMAland) -- As the regular season concludes, Tom Moore hit the road to check out a pair of undefeated teams. The former Griswold head coach made stops in Avoca and Lenox to chat with AHSTW head coach GG Harris and Lenox co-head coaches Michael Nardini and Cole Bonde. AHSTW concludes...
kmaland.com
KMAland Tennis (10/14): Nebraska City pair claim sixth in No. 1 doubles
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City duo of Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed sixth place in the Class B No. 1 doubles draw on Friday. The Pioneer pair beat Adams Central, 8-4, to open the second day of the tournament before falling in the fifth-place match to Lexington, 8-3. Find...
kmaland.com
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha, Northwest, UMKC all winners
(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Northwest Missouri State and UMKC women picked up wins in regional college soccer on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
kmaland.com
Calvin Whipple, 63, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com. Following the graveside service, there will be a time for food and fellowship at the Dugout in Clarinda.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 17-23
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
KMZU
Collision with semi's load leads to injuries
HARRISON COUNTY, MO - An Albany driver was hurt in a collision with a truck driver's load Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Ronald Chadwick, 41, was westbound on Route 136 in New Hampton as his vehicle passed a semi hauling a combine in the opposite lane. The wheel of the combine was crossing over the centerline, and was hit by Chadwick's vehicle. He was taken to Mosaic hospital with moderate injuries.
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kmaland.com
Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
Comments / 0