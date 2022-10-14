Maryville football handed Highway 71 rival Savannah its first loss of the season but also kept the Highway 71 trophy in the Spoofhounds' hands, with a 39-28 win. The ’Hounds and Savages started the game like one might expect rivals to — by trading touchdowns on their first drive of the game. Maryville scored in just three plays and 57 seconds from the start of the game, with a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin to senior running back Caden Stoecklein.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO