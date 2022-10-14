Read full article on original website
Baptist Health hosting Trunk or Treat in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Baptist Health will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the northwest employee parking lot located at the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street in Fort Smith. The Trunk or Treat will feature decorated trunks,...
freeweekly.com
Oktoberfest all over downtown Fort Smith Saturday
It’s fall, y’all, and Fort Smith is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration all over town on Oct. 15. Started in 2016, “the goal of this event is to bring synergy, a sense of community with family friendly activities and economic impact to the downtown Fort Smith area,” says Deana Griffith, a director with the sponsoring organization, the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association.
Arkansas second-grader awarded for saving his best friend's life
PARIS, Ark. — Paris Elementary School honored second-grader Jase Brown on Thursday, calling him a hero for his quick thinking after a scooter accident on October 6. This week is Spirit Week for the students and Thursday coincidentally was dress like your favorite Disney or superhero character day. Little did the students know, they had a hero of their own in the school auditorium.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Road closures expected for Fort Smith ‘Survivors’ Challenge’ race
The Survivors Challenge race will close and affect multiple streets in the Fort Smith area from 7 a.m. until noon.
Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
Fort Smith police looking for aggravated robbery suspect
Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in the 7500 block of Jenny Lind Road on October 15.
dequeenbee.com
Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas
NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
