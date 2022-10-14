ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report

A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Violent Threats Shut Down Coatesville Area High School

For the second time in as many weeks, Coatesville Area High School was the subject of violent threats on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13 and 14, authorities have announced. In a release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office, officials said classes were suspended Friday after threats were made on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say

A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBTV

Former Chester County supervisor pleads guilty to drug charges

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile accused of making terroristic threats to shoot up school

PERKASIE, Pa. -- A 15 year-old boy is being accused of making terroristic threats. The juvenile, a CB West High School student, sent several messages via Snap Chat, to another student threatening to “shoot up” CB West, according to police. Police said he also sent videos of previous...
PERKASIE, PA
sauconsource.com

Freemansburg Man Charged in Allentown Homicide

A 35-year-old Freemansburg man has been charged with killing a man in Allentown last year, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Raymond Bryan Gourgue has been charged with criminal homicide and first-degree felony Prohibited Possession of a Firearm. “Gourgue was taken into custody Thursday morning,” the release...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children

A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
