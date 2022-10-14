Read full article on original website
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Easton-Liberty game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
skooknews.com
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
Police: Teen with loaded gun found in stadium at Pennsylvania high school football game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Police say a teenager with a loaded firearm was arrested at a high school football stadium during a game in eastern Pennsylvania. Bethlehem police said in a statement that the arrest was made Friday night at the Bethlehem Area School District stadium, where a game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School was going on.
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report
A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA investigating threats against high school in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School. Tips about threats are coming...
Violent Threats Shut Down Coatesville Area High School
For the second time in as many weeks, Coatesville Area High School was the subject of violent threats on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13 and 14, authorities have announced. In a release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office, officials said classes were suspended Friday after threats were made on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say.
Pa. man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
Lancaster juvenile charged in 2021 homicide to be prosecuted as adult
A juvenile charged in a 2021 Lancaster homicide will be prosecuted as an adult, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said on Friday.
FBI tracks threats to election workers, with the usual grumbling seen in the Lehigh Valley
With less than a month to go until the Nov. 8 mid-term election, the FBI last week offered tips to the public about avoiding federal election crimes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is also prioritizing efforts to block and investigate threats to election workers, and outlined how to report suspicious or criminal activity.
fox29.com
Coatesville Area High School forced to cancel classes after multiple threats made, officials say
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with Coatesville Area School District announced the school has received numerous threats within the last week. According to authorities, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Caln Township police officers are actively investigating at least four different threats to the school. On October...
Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General
FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
Teen charged in homicide to be prosecuted as an adult
A 15-year-old Lancaster boy will be prosecuted as an adult in a homicide that occurred last year after withdrawing his motion for decertification, the district attorney’s office announced on Friday. Elijahuwon Brown of the 700 block of Manor Street, is being held in Lancaster County Prison. On August 27,...
WBTV
Former Chester County supervisor pleads guilty to drug charges
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
WFMZ-TV Online
Juvenile accused of making terroristic threats to shoot up school
PERKASIE, Pa. -- A 15 year-old boy is being accused of making terroristic threats. The juvenile, a CB West High School student, sent several messages via Snap Chat, to another student threatening to “shoot up” CB West, according to police. Police said he also sent videos of previous...
sauconsource.com
Freemansburg Man Charged in Allentown Homicide
A 35-year-old Freemansburg man has been charged with killing a man in Allentown last year, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Raymond Bryan Gourgue has been charged with criminal homicide and first-degree felony Prohibited Possession of a Firearm. “Gourgue was taken into custody Thursday morning,” the release...
Levittown Man Arrested By FBI In Philly Drag Race Once Threatened To Shoot Up NJ Wawa: Reports
A Bucks County man was in custody after authorities said he used a bullhorn to turn a crowd against police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 — and reports indicate he'd previously been charged with threatening to terrorize a New Jersey Wawa. Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, was arrested...
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children
A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
Pa. business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee, police say
According to WJAC, authorities with the Lawrence Township police department say a Clearfield County businessman is facing charges after being accused of “grooming” one his former teenage employees. According to an affidavit, the victim’s mother filed a report in early October stating that she believed that her 17-year-old...
PennLive.com
