ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

When will ‘Dune: Part Two’ be released and who’s joined the cast?

*As you may expect, this article contains spoilers for 2021’s Dune: Part One*. Movie fans anticipating the further adventures of Paul Atreides received some good news a year away from the release of the second Dune entry. Dune: Part One hauled an impressive $401 million, living up to the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: Marvel makes its spooky presence felt in the genre while Stephen King praises ‘Halloween Ends’

Happy Friday, horror junkies! We’re officially two weeks into October, and the spine-tingling spooky season is only just getting started. And with cinematic staples like Hellraiser and Halloween Ends being released to the horror-loving masses this past week, it’s certainly safe to declare that the hefty amount of terror-stricken content is now set to high gear. With that being said, there’s undoubtedly plenty of newsworthy headlines to share when it comes to the ever-popular genre. Specifically, the mega Marvel fandom has stretched out its arms and successfully glided into horrorland, all while horror legend Stephen King has offered his own praise for Halloween Ends.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

In an extreme case of optimism, a sequel to ‘The Flash’ has apparently already been written

We’re getting a sense of just how important The Flash is to Warner Bros Discovery today. Apparently so much so that a sequel for the movie has already been written. In a deep dive on the state of the DC extended universe, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there are definite plans for the franchise should it do well at the box office. That, of course, is no guarantee, considering its star Ezra Miller recently pled not guilty in court to felony burglary charges.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutal vigilante thriller holds up spectacularly for those with a strong stomach

For an entire generation (or even two) of cinemagoers, Michael Caine is the kindly old man who shows up to deliver helpful exposition in effects-heavy blockbusters like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, The Last Witch Hunter, Now You See Me, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and many more, but rare outings like Harry Brown remind you why he’s a legend of the silver screen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Guardian no more, James Gunn ready to jump ship from Marvel to DC

The tides have shifted in the superhero movie industry as James Gunn announced he’s ready to work on future DC projects, possibly leaving Marvel Studios behind. While nothing has yet been officially confirmed, the Guardians of the Galaxy director and the film studio hinted at future projects that Gunn may be working on in the superhero scene.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Harrison Ford confirmed to join the MCU in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Sometimes, internet rumors can turn out to be 100 percent correct, and that’s been proven true once again now that Harrison Ford has been confirmed as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order, with the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend replacing the late William Hurt in the role.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson drops new ‘Black Adam’ clip as he ushers in a new era for the DCEU

Dwayne Johnson shares an explosive new clip from Black Adam and confirms that the DC Universe is about to change. Johnson posted the video on Twitter which has some familiar symbolism fans are sure to love. It begins with the image of a trident, then a batarang, Superman’s symbol, and Wonder Woman’s tiara, before getting into the action. Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller is assigning the Justice Society of America on a mission to stop Black Adam, and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman says, “This loose cannon needs to be locked down.”
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained

The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tilda Swinton, who is not of this earth, is mystified by the human practice of latte art portraits

The otherworldly presence that is Tilda Swinton had another chance to prove that she is, well, from a whole other world at last month’s Toronto International Film Festival when she learned that mortals occasionally make something called “latte art” using coffee and foam as media. The visibly impressed Swinton was so taken aback by the caffeine-laced portraiture that she almost certainly made special mention of it in her latest reports to the beneficent alien overlords she traveled to this earth for.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy