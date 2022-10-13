Read full article on original website
Related
When will ‘Dune: Part Two’ be released and who’s joined the cast?
*As you may expect, this article contains spoilers for 2021’s Dune: Part One*. Movie fans anticipating the further adventures of Paul Atreides received some good news a year away from the release of the second Dune entry. Dune: Part One hauled an impressive $401 million, living up to the...
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
Latest Horror News: Marvel makes its spooky presence felt in the genre while Stephen King praises ‘Halloween Ends’
Happy Friday, horror junkies! We’re officially two weeks into October, and the spine-tingling spooky season is only just getting started. And with cinematic staples like Hellraiser and Halloween Ends being released to the horror-loving masses this past week, it’s certainly safe to declare that the hefty amount of terror-stricken content is now set to high gear. With that being said, there’s undoubtedly plenty of newsworthy headlines to share when it comes to the ever-popular genre. Specifically, the mega Marvel fandom has stretched out its arms and successfully glided into horrorland, all while horror legend Stephen King has offered his own praise for Halloween Ends.
‘Armor Wars’ movie might lay the groundwork for the debut of an iconic Marvel villain
One of the most under-observed nuances in the realm of creativity is understanding how the piece relates to and is bolstered by the medium that it takes shape as; perhaps this is why so many video games make for lackluster movies. With respect to that, we may never know why...
Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
In an extreme case of optimism, a sequel to ‘The Flash’ has apparently already been written
We’re getting a sense of just how important The Flash is to Warner Bros Discovery today. Apparently so much so that a sequel for the movie has already been written. In a deep dive on the state of the DC extended universe, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there are definite plans for the franchise should it do well at the box office. That, of course, is no guarantee, considering its star Ezra Miller recently pled not guilty in court to felony burglary charges.
A brutal vigilante thriller holds up spectacularly for those with a strong stomach
For an entire generation (or even two) of cinemagoers, Michael Caine is the kindly old man who shows up to deliver helpful exposition in effects-heavy blockbusters like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, The Last Witch Hunter, Now You See Me, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and many more, but rare outings like Harry Brown remind you why he’s a legend of the silver screen.
Guardian no more, James Gunn ready to jump ship from Marvel to DC
The tides have shifted in the superhero movie industry as James Gunn announced he’s ready to work on future DC projects, possibly leaving Marvel Studios behind. While nothing has yet been officially confirmed, the Guardians of the Galaxy director and the film studio hinted at future projects that Gunn may be working on in the superhero scene.
Harrison Ford confirmed to join the MCU in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Sometimes, internet rumors can turn out to be 100 percent correct, and that’s been proven true once again now that Harrison Ford has been confirmed as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order, with the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend replacing the late William Hurt in the role.
An infamously doomed sequel that lost a small fortune prepares for the worst on streaming
We’ve seen plenty of sequels replace A-list stars and continue to thrive, but even though Steve Carell is one of the most talented comedic actors in the business, everyone was pretty convinced from the beginning that Evan Almighty was doomed to fail. Its predecessor had become an absolute monster...
Sacha Baron Cohen could finally bring the MCU’s longest-running Phase Four joke to a fiery end
One of the longest-running gags throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has had absolutely nothing to do with any of the events to have unfolded on either the big screen or Disney Plus, but the rampant internet speculation that constantly touts the impending debut of Mephisto. WandaVision was...
Dwayne Johnson drops new ‘Black Adam’ clip as he ushers in a new era for the DCEU
Dwayne Johnson shares an explosive new clip from Black Adam and confirms that the DC Universe is about to change. Johnson posted the video on Twitter which has some familiar symbolism fans are sure to love. It begins with the image of a trident, then a batarang, Superman’s symbol, and Wonder Woman’s tiara, before getting into the action. Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller is assigning the Justice Society of America on a mission to stop Black Adam, and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman says, “This loose cannon needs to be locked down.”
‘She-Hulk’ director explains how she weaponized the trolls against themselves
It’s just as well that the entire creative team behind Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law knew exactly what they were getting themselves into, because the trolls more than lived up to their end of the bargain. Review-bombing the show before it had even premiered is par for...
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
How is Art the Clown back from the dead in ‘Terrifier 2?’ His shocking resurrection, explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Terrifier 2. Now that Art the Clown is back to haunt our cinema screens and nightmares in Terrifier 2, it’s worth pondering: Just how did this creepy villain come back from the dead in the first place?. In case you’re not already...
‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained
The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
LFF Review: ‘The Wonder’ is a windswept fable of female empowerment that demands investment
Tempestuous, windswept, and allegorical are just a few words which spring to mind when it comes to The Wonder. A faith-driven character piece starring Florence Pugh and directed by Sebastian Lelio (Disobedience), which calls into question the role of power and belief in contemporary society. Adapted by Alice Birch (Normal...
Ironheart is Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU – here’s our best look at the new armor
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever launches next month, we won’t just meet the MCU’s new Black Panther now that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is gone. We’ll also get our first look at the Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) replacement. That’s Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), also known as Riri Williams in Marvel comics.
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
Tilda Swinton, who is not of this earth, is mystified by the human practice of latte art portraits
The otherworldly presence that is Tilda Swinton had another chance to prove that she is, well, from a whole other world at last month’s Toronto International Film Festival when she learned that mortals occasionally make something called “latte art” using coffee and foam as media. The visibly impressed Swinton was so taken aback by the caffeine-laced portraiture that she almost certainly made special mention of it in her latest reports to the beneficent alien overlords she traveled to this earth for.
