FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632
EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
FOXBusiness
Gasoline rises, British pound plunges and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. GASOLINE: The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. is on the rise. Monday's price rose to $3.725, up from Sunday's $3.417 a gallon, according to AAA. The price started rising again in...
