pmi.edu
This Medical Assistant Overcame Many Obstacles and now has a Rewarding Healthcare Career
Cindy Vasquez Orellana felt drawn to the medical field, so she could help patients like her mother, who need an interpreter when at their medical appointments. She overcame many obstacles and graduated with her Medical Assistant certificate from our Phoenix campus. She is now enjoying a rewarding career. Here’s her...
SignalsAZ
Mesa High Athletes Memorialize Former Student with Local Cemetery Cleanup
For generations, Mesa High School’s motto “Carry on” has been embedded in the school’s traditions and the surrounding community. It is a rallying cry to persevere in difficult times and to help others in the community. In 1932, Mesa High student Zedo Ishikawa passed away in...
statepress.com
Mark Kelly emphasizes the student vote at event on ASU's Downtown Phoenix campus
Over this course of this election cycle, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has visited ASU to speak with young voters about the importance of their vote several times. On Friday, Kelly visited ASU's Downtown campus for a Ballot Drop Kickoff event hosted by Mission for Arizona, the coordinated campaign by the Arizona Democratic Party to reelect Kelly.
statepress.com
Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name
At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
AZFamily
Phoenix pediatrician warns parents after treating kids who try the spicy “one chip challenge”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The popular TikTok trend called the spicy “one chip challenge” is not necessarily new, but the company behind it, “Paqui,” released a 2022 version of the chip - hotter and spicier than ever. Now, a Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple kids from ages 10-18 recently come in for severe stomach pain after trying the challenge.
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
statepress.com
Students to vote on USG bills relating to nondiscrimination and online students
Undergraduate Student Government is asking students to vote to approve recent bills on nondiscrimination and online students. USG along with other campus organizations introduced a bill to include a nondiscrimination statement to its constitution following instructions given by the University. The nondiscrimination bill declares leadership and membership will not be determined by age, ethnicity, gender, disability, national origin, race, sexual orientation or veteran status.
AZFamily
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
AZFamily
Hail hits northwest Valley
Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl
“Its sole purpose is really to help provide medical grants for children and families who are in need of medical coverage … [or for care] that’s not fully covered by insurance,” explained Heather Kane, the CEO of United HealthCare, Arizona and New Mexico. The Foundation is designed to help cover out-of-pocket costs for children with acute or chronic conditions. You do not have to have UnitedHealthcare coverage to be eligible for one of the Foundation’s grants.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops
The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
KTAR.com
Office building at The Grove in Phoenix fully leased before construction completion
PHOENIX — Real estate developers announced Tuesday that The Grove office building in Phoenix has been fully leased ahead of completion on the property. Global professional services firm Aon leased the remaining 3,600-square-foot office space earlier in the week, bringing the 180,000-square-foot office space located at Camelback Road and 44th Street to full capacity, RED Development said in a press release.
