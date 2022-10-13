Read full article on original website
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
Latest Horror News: Marvel makes its spooky presence felt in the genre while Stephen King praises ‘Halloween Ends’
Happy Friday, horror junkies! We’re officially two weeks into October, and the spine-tingling spooky season is only just getting started. And with cinematic staples like Hellraiser and Halloween Ends being released to the horror-loving masses this past week, it’s certainly safe to declare that the hefty amount of terror-stricken content is now set to high gear. With that being said, there’s undoubtedly plenty of newsworthy headlines to share when it comes to the ever-popular genre. Specifically, the mega Marvel fandom has stretched out its arms and successfully glided into horrorland, all while horror legend Stephen King has offered his own praise for Halloween Ends.
When will ‘Dune: Part Two’ be released and who’s joined the cast?
*As you may expect, this article contains spoilers for 2021’s Dune: Part One*. Movie fans anticipating the further adventures of Paul Atreides received some good news a year away from the release of the second Dune entry. Dune: Part One hauled an impressive $401 million, living up to the...
Running an iconic IP into the ground is one thing, but 11 movies in a year is insane
Everyone knows that any marketable horror franchise is going to be run into the ground, and then pummeled into submission once it hits the deck, only to be dusted off and then given a fresh coat of paint so that the exact same thing can happen all over again. That being said, nobody could have guessed what would become of the legacy laid down by 1979’s The Amityville Horror.
An infamously doomed sequel that lost a small fortune prepares for the worst on streaming
We’ve seen plenty of sequels replace A-list stars and continue to thrive, but even though Steve Carell is one of the most talented comedic actors in the business, everyone was pretty convinced from the beginning that Evan Almighty was doomed to fail. Its predecessor had become an absolute monster...
A brutal vigilante thriller holds up spectacularly for those with a strong stomach
For an entire generation (or even two) of cinemagoers, Michael Caine is the kindly old man who shows up to deliver helpful exposition in effects-heavy blockbusters like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, The Last Witch Hunter, Now You See Me, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and many more, but rare outings like Harry Brown remind you why he’s a legend of the silver screen.
Dwayne Johnson drops new ‘Black Adam’ clip as he ushers in a new era for the DCEU
Dwayne Johnson shares an explosive new clip from Black Adam and confirms that the DC Universe is about to change. Johnson posted the video on Twitter which has some familiar symbolism fans are sure to love. It begins with the image of a trident, then a batarang, Superman’s symbol, and Wonder Woman’s tiara, before getting into the action. Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller is assigning the Justice Society of America on a mission to stop Black Adam, and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman says, “This loose cannon needs to be locked down.”
Harrison Ford confirmed to join the MCU in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Sometimes, internet rumors can turn out to be 100 percent correct, and that’s been proven true once again now that Harrison Ford has been confirmed as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order, with the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend replacing the late William Hurt in the role.
A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
DC fans want ‘Black Adam’ to succeed for reasons that have nothing to do with the movie
Black Adam finally arrives on Friday, marking the end of an incredibly long period in development that began when Dwayne Johnson first expressed an interest in playing the character way back in November 2007. 15 years (and many scripts) later the film is here, but many dedicated DC fans are hoping for it to be a hit not because they care about the character, but because of what it might mean for behind-the-scenes decisions.
How is Allison alive in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?
January 2023 will deliver the streaming event of the year for honorary Beacon Hills residents — Teen Wolf: The Movie, the feature-length revival of the beloved supernatural drama that originally ran for six seasons between 2011-2017. Not only will the movie bring back everyone who made it to the end of the show (well, almost everyone), it’ll also feature someone we never thought we’d see again in this universe.
Who is Art the Clown and why does he kill? The ‘Terrifier’ villain’s history, explained
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Terrifier 2. Terrifier‘s Art the Clown has now joined the ranks among cinema’s most terrifying clowns — right alongside Pennywise from It, Jojo the Klown from Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and Joker from The Dark Knight— but just who is this villainous character wearing facepaint and why does he kill in the first place?
Will Evan Peters return for ‘American Horror Story’ season 11?
Evan Peters has carved himself a wonderful niche into the horror and thriller genres Hollywood loves to churn out for fans. His latest hit, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has solidified his career in acting. The question on American Horror Story fans’ minds is, will he be back for the new season of AHS?
LFF Review: ‘The Wonder’ is a windswept fable of female empowerment that demands investment
Tempestuous, windswept, and allegorical are just a few words which spring to mind when it comes to The Wonder. A faith-driven character piece starring Florence Pugh and directed by Sebastian Lelio (Disobedience), which calls into question the role of power and belief in contemporary society. Adapted by Alice Birch (Normal...
‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained
The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
‘The Batman’ star reveals the insane levels of secrecy that came with the script
Perhaps it’s just the loose lips of Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo that highlighted it, or maybe Kevin Feige is just that secretive, but the many extreme efforts to keep the contents of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects under lock and key is itself no secret to anyone; if you need to give your actors fake scripts to protect the ins and outs, so be it.
‘She-Hulk’ director explains how she weaponized the trolls against themselves
It’s just as well that the entire creative team behind Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law knew exactly what they were getting themselves into, because the trolls more than lived up to their end of the bargain. Review-bombing the show before it had even premiered is par for...
‘She-Hulk’ almost brought back Edward Norton for what would have been a hilarious cameo
It didn’t take long for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to mention the Edward Norton-shaped elephant in the room, with the show getting it out of the way early that Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth had never actually come face-to-face in the same Marvel Cinematic Universe project before. With that...
One of Marvel’s best-ever villains laughs maniacally in the face of renewed adulation
Quite a few spectacular villains have graced the screens of Marvel projects. The MCU boasts nearly 30 films in total, and — for the most part — each one contains a different villain. These costumed criminals, plucked directly from the pages of our favorite comic books, are vital elements to what makes the best MCU films truly shine.
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
