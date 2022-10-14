Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer narrows focus on Purdue, first Big Ten win during season homestretch
Indiana women’s soccer is coming off its sixth-consecutive loss in a 1-0 defeat to No. 15 Michigan State Thursday in Bloomington. The Hoosiers have merely three more chances to get into the Big Ten win column this season, the first of which will come on Sunday against rival Purdue.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana draws Purdue 2-2, breaks program record with seventh tie of season
For the first time in 373 days, Indiana women’s soccer scored a goal in conference play. However, the end of the scoring drought did not result in a win, as Indiana and Purdue settled for a thrilling 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The draw was the...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football fumbles the game away and possibly its chances at a postseason
Trailing by four with five minutes remaining, Indiana football was in the process of putting together a promising drive in hopes of regaining the lead. One fumble later, the game’s fate was sealed, marking four-straight losses for the Hoosiers. The feeling should be nothing new for Indiana fans. A...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football’s offense desperately needs balance
Halfway through its season, Indiana resides with a 3-3 record, perfectly average. However, how the Hoosiers have gotten to this point is far from average and has been a concern since week one. While there have been plenty of concerns, consistency is Indiana’s most prevalent issue. Most problematic of all,...
Indiana Daily Student
Tailgating tips to enjoy Saturdays no matter how bad your football team is
It’s nearly noon on Saturday in Bloomington. Students march in crimson droves by the grass lots outside Memorial Stadium. Drops of liquid sparkle on blades of grass beneath the late morning sun — is that dew from a cool fall night, or the lukewarm dregs of a spilled White Claw?
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Indiana Daily Student
Sustainable maximalism: how to overdecorate without overpaying
Every single house on my Pinterest feed is covered with quirky décor and luscious plant life. I’ve always wanted to decorate in that style, but as a broke college student, I don’t want to break the bank. Here’s a look into some local Bloomington businesses that will help you find the perfect pop of pizzazz without costing hundreds of dollars.
Indiana Daily Student
IU Health Bloomington accessibility complaint raises awareness for people with disabilities
On June 27, 2022, Lesamarie Hacker, an IU Health Bloomington volunteer and wheelchair user, submitted complaints to the Herald-Times about the heights of soap dispensers in the hospital’s bathroom facilities and the inaccessible nature of the cafeteria. Hacker said she was concerned with the lack of accessibility, having waited...
Indiana Daily Student
Christiana Ochoa named dean of the Maurer School of Law
Christiana Ochoa will begin serving as dean of the Maurer School of Law on Nov. 1. She will be the first Latine person to serve as dean of the school and is among eight Latine women to ever serve as dean of a U.S. law school, according to a release from the Maurer School.
Indiana Daily Student
Visit these local parks to take your mind off classes
If you’re into sunshine, hiking or the outdoors in general, Bloomington has you covered. From hiking to exploring thousands of acres of wilderness preserve to hanging out at local parks, there’s something for every outdoorsman. Those looking to test their hiking skills or find a lakeside view for...
Indiana Daily Student
A guide to Bloomington buses
Whether it is too cold to walk to class or you don’t feel like dealing with the complications of parking, Bloomington and IU have you covered with a variety of buses to take you everywhere you need to go. IU Campus Bus Service. Through the Campus Bus Service, there...
Indiana Daily Student
A guide to shopping local in Bloomington
We’ve all heard the enduring recommendation: shop local. Whether we have heard the message from TV commercials, local leaders or online influencers, the push to buy locally sourced food has been growing across the world for years. So why exactly should people buy local instead of just stopping by the nearest Kroger?
WISH-TV
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18. Players are recommended to check to see...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
